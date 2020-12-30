Lenovo’s Partnership With Meghshala Empowered Over 2,10,000 Students Across India Amid Pandemic

Lenovo has announced that its collaboration with non-profit organisation Meghshala Trust has empowered over 2,10,000 students across India. With an investment of $80,000 from the company, Meghshala had implemented e-learning classrooms in Karnataka, Manipur, Sikkim, and Meghalaya to aid students and teachers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chinese PC manufacturer, in a statement, further said that timely donations of tablets and smartphones are also enabling rural schools to embrace digital technology and innovations. Earlier this year, the education organisation also signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with the Department of Education Meghalaya to train 600 teachers from East Garo Hills and West Khasi Hills.

The Meghshala app that provides concept-based student models and curriculum-aligned lessons also saw over 18,000 downloads amid the pandemic. Lenovo says that the organisation reached a total 3,333 schools in Manipur and Karnataka this year. Through their collaboration, over 2,10,000 students and 7,000 teachers across India are said to be impacted. Speaking about the partnership, Rahul Agarwal, Lenovo India CEO and Managing Director said, "We believe that one of the most efficient ways to transform the educational system is empowering teachers with the right skills and techniques. Hence, Lenovo has been working with a like-minded organisation - Meghshala to empower teachers with training in right skills and techniques." Jyoti Thyagarajan, who is the founder of Meghshala Trust, also lauded the partnership and said that the organisation focuses on "Teacher training and STEM-based education for children in classroom environments.

Meghshala was the first to collaborate with Lenovo to try out its new model called the 'Tablets for Education.' Under the model, Lenovo sponsored 50 tablets for ten schools in Belagavi, Karnataka in 2018. Today, the collaboration allowed the two organisations to reach over 2500 schools in the Southern Indian state. Lenovo says that roughly 1,34,000 students in the state have been impacted.