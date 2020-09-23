Lenovo’s ThinkBook Plus Comes With an E-Ink Display For You To Scribble on

Lenovo has launched the new ThinkBook Plus in India today that comes with a unique secondary e-ink display on the lid. The notebook made its first appearance at CES 2020, and features a regular 13.3-inch display on the inside along with the 10th-gen Intel Core processor options.

Now the notebook is being offered in two variants with pricing starting from Rs. 1,12,690 for the base variant and Rs 1,29,090 for the high-end version. The notebook is listed on Lenovo.com and it will be available through Amazon as well.

Coming to the core specs, the ThinkBook comes with a 13.3-inch full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display offering 300 nits of peak brightness and 100-percent sRGB coverage. You can choose between the two configurations that are for sale in India. The first one comes with an Intel Core i5-10210U processor with 8GB of DDR4 RAM while the more expensive variant gets you the Intel Core i7-10710U with 16GB of DDR4 RAM. For storage there is a 32GB Intel Optane Memory H10 with 512GB SSD and for graphics you have to rely on the Intel UHD onboard chipset.

Of course the highlight feature is the 10.8-inch e-ink display on the lid. The display can be used with the laptop closed, which is also probably the best way to use it. One can use the secondary display to read, take notes or even sketch using the integrated Lenovo Precision Pen. It can also show your notifications.

The notebook also comes with Harmon Kardon speakers with Dolby Audio support. There is support for Alexa voice assistant, while the battery life is claimed to be around 10-hours with support for fast charging. Lastly in the connectivity department you get a USB Type-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI 1.4b port, a headphone jack, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. For