Lenovo’s ThinkPad Laptop Now Gets A Rollable Screen: All Details

Lenovo already has a foldable laptop in the ThinkPad series, but now it is preparing a laptop in its popular lineup with a rollable screen. The company has given us a tease of its 12-inch rollable screen that will be part of the ThinkPad laptop in the near future.

Lenovo claims with this technology the 12-inch display can vertically expand to make a 16-inch screen. Lenovo showcased its new innovative product at the Lenovo Tech World 2022 event this week.

Foldable laptops seem to be the easier of the two for manufacturers, but having a rollable screen means you avoid the crease issues. Samsung has improved on that aspect with its new-gen foldable devices, but rollable definitely feels like a better option to pick.

We’ve already seen the tech on TVs from LG and there has been a phone with a rollable screen as well. Sadly, this tech is still in its nascency, so the price of the products is high. The LG Rollable TV comes for a whopping Rs 75 lakh, which tells you the position of the technology in the industry.

Lenovo feels that a rollable display will take multitasking, and browsing to another level. It will continue to explore new form factors for laptops, which suggests the foldable and rollable tech is just the start for the company.

Asus is another brand which has continued to experiment with new laptop form factors, and it even has a Fold model in its lineup, which is expected to be widely available in the coming months. As for the Lenovo rollable ThinkPad laptop, the company’s showcase mentions that this is just a proof of concept, which means the product could either come to the market or fizzle out as other brands have done in recent years.

