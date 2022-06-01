LeTV Is Back With A New Smartphone That Looks A Lot Like iPhone 13: All Details

Remember LeTV, the Chinese company that launched a few smartphones, had a TV and even aspired to make an electric car? Yes, the same brand is now making its comeback out of the blue in the market, with the LeTV Y1 Pro smartphone. This entry-level smartphone has launched in China this week, and it is unlikely that we will see it in other markets.

LeTV Y1 Pro has basic hardware that is hardly appealing, except for the design which has shades of iPhone 13 about it. You notice the wide notch on the screen at the top right away, and the sharp edges, along with the tilted dual camera module at the back. Even the colour choices are identical, especially the blue and black ones.

LeTV Y1 Pro is an affordable phone that costs around Rs 6,000 in the market and is powered by the Unisoc T310 chipset. The phone gets a 6.5-inch HD+ display that offers 720×1560 pixel resolution.

The hardware setup includes 4GB RAM and you have storage of 32GB, 128G and 256GB. LeTV has also given up on having a fingerprint sensor on this device, instead, you get the software-centric face unlock option, which on Android is not very secure. The cameras at the back are an 8-megapixel primary sensor, along with an AI sensor. The front of the phone gets a 5-megapixel camera.

LeTV Y1 Pro runs on the Android 11 version, and we have no idea if it will get Android 12 or even Android 13 for that matter. The phone comes loaded with a 4000mAh battery that can be charged at 10W using the built-in USB Type C interface.

LeTV has launched a smartphone after a long time, does this mean the company is ready to compete in the market once again? We’ll know very soon.

