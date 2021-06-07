LG Adds Highbrow App on Its Smart TV App Store to Boost e-Learning Amid COVID 19

LG Electronics (LG) has announced the launch of Highbrow, a popular ad-free video-on-demand education platform on its smart TV ecosystem. With this development, the Highbrow TV app will be available to LG TV customers in 145 countries via the LG Content Store. The company says that smart-TVs running webOS versions 4.0 and higher will be able to enjoy the app that packs over 10,000 educational videos to keep children below 11 years occupied. The Highbrow app offer videos that cover a wide range of topics on arts and crafts, science experiments, cooking, phonics, ballet, and more in over 23 foreign languages. In a prepared statement, LG says Highbrow works with over 200 global creators including Pinkfong, best known for its megahit Baby Shark song and video. As a globally trusted learning platform, the portal is already being used in more than a hundred schools worldwide.

The announcement comes at a time when online consumption and e-learning have accelerated owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Highbrow’s website notes that its “micro-learning format" ensures that 87 percent of its students complete their courses. There’s also a paid plan that comes with a price tag of $5 (roughly Rs 360) per month, which provides all access. Aside from the Highbrow app, LG smart TV owners can also check out a host of e-learning apps via the LG Content Store. Notably many LG smart TVs allow both Android and iOS users to screen content directly from phone, tablet or laptop onto the screen - in case they have their own tailored e-learning content for children. Magic Tap for Android allows compatible smartphones to connect via NFC to LG’s Magic Remote on 2021 LG TVs, enabling learners to hear the TV’s audio through headphones or earbuds for “more privacy and immersiveness."

