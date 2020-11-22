LG Appears to Be Working on a 17-Inch Rollable Laptop, Patent Hints

LG appears to be working a new laptop that includes a rollable display that can expand between 13.3-inch to 17-inch. As per patent designs available on Root My Galaxy, the device looks like a soundbar in its unrolled form with the power button appears to be present on the right side. Similarly, the keyboard also seems to be hidden inside the device and can likely be summoned from the front-facing area. The South Korean tech company has been working with rollable devices for quite some time now, and recently a report suggested that LG is also developing a new rollable smartphone.

The patent designs further highlight that the LG rollable laptop has a hidden webcam, and the display can unroll individually, that is, it does not require any kickstand or additional support from the keyboard. Although it indicates that the device can function as a monitor as well, but there's no additional information to back this claim. At the moment, LG has not confirmed the development of the rollable laptop, and it is likely the patent could just be related to a concept and not for a commercial product. Interestingly, the rollable laptop seems to be leveraging the same tech that LG used for its rollable OLED TV that was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019. The base of the TV that also looks like a soundbar in its unrolled form, includes the 65-inch OLED screen.

Meanwhile, patent designs of the LG new rollable smartphone, "Plan B" surfaced online earlier this month. The designs indicate that the smartphone will come with a screen that can be pulled out from both the left and right sides, that provides a tablet-like form factor. Whereas, in its unrolled form, the device appears to be a regular smartphone. Additionally, Apple is also said to be working on a new foldable iPhone, slated to launch in 2021. Details about the new remain unclear at the moment.