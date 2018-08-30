English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
LG Candy Launched in India For Rs 6,699
LG Candy will be available for sale starting 1st Sep 2018.
LG Candy Launched in India For Rs 6,699
LG India on Thursday launched "LG Candy" smartphone with changeable back cover for Rs 6,999. The smartphone is equipped with 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. "'LG Candy' smartphone is focused on delivering even more value to consumers looking for the right device that fits their lifestyle and needs," Advait Vaidya, Business Head-Mobiles, LG India, said in a statement.
"We're confident to capture the hearts and minds of consumers in the fast-moving market with our 'Candy' smartphone, its beautiful covers, camera technology and other features," Vaidya added.
Other features include a 5-inch HD display, 2,500mAh removable battery, 2GB RAM and 16GB onboard storage. The device will be available, starting September 1, in blue, silver and gold colours.
