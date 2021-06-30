LG Dolby Vision HDR at 4K 120fps Comes to 2021 OLEDs, to Reach More TVs Soon

LG is rolling out a software update that makes some of its existing TVs (albeit ones launched in 2021 only) among a handful that can support the full capabilities of the new generation gaming consoles. The firmware update brings Dolby Vision HDR support with it, and is being made available to the LG C1 and LG G1 OLED TVs. This ensures that alongside already being among very few TVs in the market to support native 120fps frame rates at 4K resolution, the LG 2021 OLEDs will now also support Dolby Vision HDR. The latter is a certification that is seen in very few display panels in the market available commercially, especially for TVs that support 4K visuals at 120fps.

All things considered, Dolby Vision HDR certification will ensure that the LG 2021 OLEDs support great overall colour depth, sharp accuracy, crisp details and a wide dynamic range of colours. This means that the Sony PlayStation 5 and the Microsoft Xbox Series X, the two new generation gaming consoles, will be able to run at their absolute peak graphics abilities, when plugged into the LG 2021 OLEDs. The update is being rolled out as part of a new firmware update, which users will spot in their TVs as LG webOS update 03.15.27. Once downloaded, the update will be applicable when the peak display resolution is set to 4K 120fps.

Thankfully, LG is not limiting the Dolby Vision HDR feature to only two super premium flagship TVs. The company says that the update will be rolled out to a wider number of TVs, which includes the OLED Z1 series, the NanoCell NANO99 series, and the QNED99 mini LED series as the first three to receive the update later. Subsequently, LG will also introduce the update to older 2020 and 2021 TVs, and this will ensure that Dolby Vision HDR will work at both 60Hz and 120Hz frame rates. With this update being here, all you need to do is find an available unit of the Xbox Series X or the PS5, and wait until games launch supporting the feature.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here