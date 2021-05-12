LG Electronics Pledges $5.5 Million to Support India's Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic

South Korean tech giant LG Electronics has pledged financial assistance of $5.5 million to India in the fight against the deadly second wave of COVID-19. LG says the company will make ten makeshift hospitals across the country in association with local government bodies and NGOs. In addition to the financial assistance, the company will also help India’s biggest medical facility AIIMS by adding more beds to treat COVID-19 patients. In a statement, the tech giant adds that the required infrastructure for AIIMS hospital (without clarifying the branch) will be funded by LG. The makeshift hospitals will be set up across Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, Bhopal, Udaipur, Lucknow and other cities. It will be working with partners including the People to People foundation, in case of more funding is required to fight the battle against coronavirus in India.

Speaking over the development, Young Lak Kim, managing director at LG Electronics India, said the company would lend full support to the government and citizens in the fight against COVID-19. “In the onset of pandemic last year, we provided support by sharing our resources with the healthcare community. Our focus has always been on the well-being of the people, and we believe through makeshift hospitals we can contribute to saving lives by creating medical infrastructure. It has been 24 years since our inception in India, and we are committed to making Life’s good for India," Young added in the statement. In April 2020, LG partnered with Akshaya Patra Foundation to serve 1 million meals across the country. Its India arm also donated products like Water Purifier, Air conditioners, Refrigerator and TV to the 300+ hospitals allotted for quarantine and isolation wards in state & districts.

LG’s decision to support India in its fight against COVID-19 comes days after other tech giants pledged similar support. Earlier this week, Twitter announced $15 million funding to help address the COVID-19 crisis in the country.

