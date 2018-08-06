LG G7+ ThinQ With AI Cameras, Snapdragon 845 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications And More

LG Electronics India on Monday launched a premium smartphone "G7+ThinQ" in India for Rs 39,990. With features such as 1,000nit "Super Bright FullVision" display, IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, "BoomBoxSpeakers" and 16+16MP dual Artificial Intelligence (AI) camera, the device will be available on Flipkart starting August 10.The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage."LG has always been about innovation and new technologies. The G series received great response last year with the launch of G6 and to further enhance the smartphone experience, we are proud to introduce LG G7+ThinQ in India," Advait Vaidya, Mobile Business Head, said in a statement.The device is equipped with "DTS:X" and "Hi-Fi Quad DAC" technology for rich sound, especially when paired with high-impedance earphones. There is an 8MP camera on front for higher resolution photos with more details.According to the company, LG G7+ThinQ is among the first devices to get the features of upcoming Google Lens.