English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
LG G7 ThinQ With Snapdragon 845, QHD+ FullVision Display to Launch Today
LG's next flagship is all set to launch today.
LG G7 ThinQ leaked images. (Image: WinFuture.de)
LG will be launching its new flagship smartphone, the LG G7 ThinQ at an event in New York today. Though the company has not revealed much about its new flagship smartphone, the previously leaked renders and specifications of the device have shown a dedicated button for Google Assistant and Google Lens. In addition, the LG flagship has been reported to be powered by Qualcomm's most powerful chipset and sport a unseen before 19.5:9 aspect ratio.
As per reports, the LG G7 ThinQ will come with a 6.1-inch QHD+ FullVision Super Bright display with a 3120x1440 pixels resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. In addition, it is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 845 SoC coupled with a 4GB RAM or a 6GB RAM for the G7+ variant. The smartphone is expected to sport a dual camera setup at the back with one 16-megapixel primary sensor with 107-degree wide-angle lens and a f/1.9 aperture and another 16-megapixel sensor with a 71-degree lens and a f/1.6 aperture. It is expected to run the Android 8.0 Oreo and backed by a 3000mAh battery.
Watch: Nokia 8 Sirocco Review | The Steel Frame Stock Android Flagship Smartphone
Also read: Top 5 Smartphones to Launch in May: OnePlus, Samsung, Nokia And Others
Reports also indicate that the LG G7 ThinQ will don a dedicated button to bring up the Google Assistant and the AI-powered Google Lens. The dedicated button will be placed right below the volume rockers. In order to differentiate between the apps, users will have to single tap the button to bring up the Google Assistant, double tap to initiate the Google Lens and a long press to start speaking to the Google Assistant.
Till date, the LG G7 ThinQ is expected to be made available in Platinum Gray, Moroccan Blue, Aurora Black and Raspberry Rose colour variants. It reportedly measures 153.2x71.9x7.9mm and weighs 162 grams.
Also Watch
As per reports, the LG G7 ThinQ will come with a 6.1-inch QHD+ FullVision Super Bright display with a 3120x1440 pixels resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. In addition, it is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 845 SoC coupled with a 4GB RAM or a 6GB RAM for the G7+ variant. The smartphone is expected to sport a dual camera setup at the back with one 16-megapixel primary sensor with 107-degree wide-angle lens and a f/1.9 aperture and another 16-megapixel sensor with a 71-degree lens and a f/1.6 aperture. It is expected to run the Android 8.0 Oreo and backed by a 3000mAh battery.
Watch: Nokia 8 Sirocco Review | The Steel Frame Stock Android Flagship Smartphone
Also read: Top 5 Smartphones to Launch in May: OnePlus, Samsung, Nokia And Others
Reports also indicate that the LG G7 ThinQ will don a dedicated button to bring up the Google Assistant and the AI-powered Google Lens. The dedicated button will be placed right below the volume rockers. In order to differentiate between the apps, users will have to single tap the button to bring up the Google Assistant, double tap to initiate the Google Lens and a long press to start speaking to the Google Assistant.
Till date, the LG G7 ThinQ is expected to be made available in Platinum Gray, Moroccan Blue, Aurora Black and Raspberry Rose colour variants. It reportedly measures 153.2x71.9x7.9mm and weighs 162 grams.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
Thursday 26 April , 2018 How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sonam Kapoor Weds Anand Ahuja: Here is This Year’s Most Exclusive Wedding Invite
- Tareefan Song Out; Badshah Calls Veere Di Wedding Team 'A Mad, Super Talented and Gorgeous Bunch'
- Former Bigg Boss Contestant Sofia Hayat’s Ex-husband Turns Out to be Con Man, Model Divulges Details
- Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
- Morgan’s England Overtake Kohli’s India to Become No.1 ODI Team