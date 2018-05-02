LG G7 ThinQ With Snapdragon 845, QHD+ FullVision Display to Launch Today

LG will be launching its new flagship smartphone, the LG G7 ThinQ at an event in New York today. Though the company has not revealed much about its new flagship smartphone, the previously leaked renders and specifications of the device have shown a dedicated button for Google Assistant and Google Lens. In addition, the LG flagship has been reported to be powered by Qualcomm's most powerful chipset and sport a unseen before 19.5:9 aspect ratio.As per reports, the LG G7 ThinQ will come with a 6.1-inch QHD+ FullVision Super Bright display with a 3120x1440 pixels resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. In addition, it is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 845 SoC coupled with a 4GB RAM or a 6GB RAM for the G7+ variant. The smartphone is expected to sport a dual camera setup at the back with one 16-megapixel primary sensor with 107-degree wide-angle lens and a f/1.9 aperture and another 16-megapixel sensor with a 71-degree lens and a f/1.6 aperture. It is expected to run the Android 8.0 Oreo and backed by a 3000mAh battery.Reports also indicate that the LG G7 ThinQ will don a dedicated button to bring up the Google Assistant and the AI-powered Google Lens. The dedicated button will be placed right below the volume rockers. In order to differentiate between the apps, users will have to single tap the button to bring up the Google Assistant, double tap to initiate the Google Lens and a long press to start speaking to the Google Assistant.Till date, the LG G7 ThinQ is expected to be made available in Platinum Gray, Moroccan Blue, Aurora Black and Raspberry Rose colour variants. It reportedly measures 153.2x71.9x7.9mm and weighs 162 grams.