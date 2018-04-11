English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

LG G7 With Artificial Intelligence Set Unveil in Early May Will Compete With Samsung Galaxy S9

LG’s Latest AI Premium Smartphone to be revealed at Events in New York, Seoul

News18.com

Updated:April 11, 2018, 3:12 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
LG G7 With Artificial Intelligence Set Unveil in Early May Will Compete With Samsung Galaxy S9
LG’s Latest AI Premium Smartphone to be revealed at Events in New York, Seoul
LG Electronics (LG) announced that it will formally unveil its premium LG G7ThinQsmartphone on May 2 in New York City and May 3 in Seoul. LG will host media events to introduce the LG G7ThinQ on May 2(EDT) at the Metropolitan West in New York and on May 3 (KST) at I’PARK Mall in Seoul. This will be the first G series smartphone to adopt the ThinQ name, created to identify all of LG’s consumer electronics, home appliances and services that utilize artificial intelligence to deliver practical, consumer benefits.

The LG G7ThinQis an evolution of the foundation laid by the LG V30SThinQ, the first LG smartphone to embrace AI as part of its core features. The V30SThinQincorporated AI technologies that enhanced the most frequently used features including voice recognition and Vision AI to improve camera convenience. The LG G7ThinQwill offer improved interconnectivity with LG devices such as home appliances, TVs, and more.

Also Read: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's Testimony Before Congress: Highlights of The Five-Hour Long Hearing

“Now is the time when manufacturers have to pay close attention to what customers actually need and want for their smartphones,” says Hwang Jeong-hwan, president of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “With the LG G7ThinQ, LG is continuing to deliver on its promise to enhance core technologies to meet customers’ real-life needs by incorporating AI technologies that are more than features, they are part of the user experience.”

Also Watch: Nokia 6 (2018) Review: A Smooth Performer in a Striking New Design

 
LG has also announced that it will unveil the LG G7 ThinQ on May 2 in New York, followed by a South Korean launch in Seoul on May 3. According to reports LG's G7 could be the first smartphone to sport a f/1.5 aperture on its camera and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Siddhartha Sharma
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: How Hindus and Muslims Came Together to Save Nawada from Further Riots

Watch: How Hindus and Muslims Came Together to Save Nawada from Further Riots

Recommended For You