LG Gram 17 Packs 17-in 2K Screen, 11th Gen Core i7 in 1.3kg Body: Price, Specs

A new range of LG Gram laptops have been launched in India, bringing new generation performance chops to the only laptop portfolio that LG markets in India at the moment. The range is topped by the LG Gram 17, a laptop that packs in a 17-inch, 2K+ resolution display with an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD inside — and yet weighs just 1.35kg — less than the already impressive 1.54kg chassis weight that the 15-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 offers. Whether it would feel a bit too light for its size remains to be seen, but from its offerings on paper, the LG Gram 17 and its other variants sure sound interesting.

LG Gram 17, Gram 16 and Gram 14: key specifications

Each of the LG Gram 17 (model number 17Z90P), Gram 16 (16Z90P) and Gram 14 (14Z90P) offer light bodies, with chassis weights of 1.35kg, 1.19kg and 999g, respectively. Each of the three are also available in two processor variants — an Intel Core i5-1135G7 SKU, and a Core i7-1165G7 one. Base performance chops for each of the three laptops range from 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB M.2 SSD, which have become increasingly standard in recent times. Higher performance configurations come with 16GB of memory and 512GB SSDs, with Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics and Intel Evo certification available on all three.

The key difference between the three are in screen sizes and resolution. The LG Gram 17 and 16 feature 2560 x 1600 pixel displays with 16:10 aspect ratios and uniformly thin bezels. While the latter trickles down to Gram 14 as well, it features a 1920 x 1200 pixels display, also of 16:10 aspect ratio. Each of the displays offer 99 percent typical DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, and while the backlit keyboard on the Gram 14 is devoid of a dedicated number pad, the Gram 16 and 17 have it. Batteries are also slightly different, and LG claims 19.5 hours of battery life on the Gram 17, 22 hours on the Gram 16 and 25.5 hours on the Gram 14.

Other specifications remain the same for all variants. The LG Gram 17 and the rest of the lineup feature an integrated fingerprint sensor for Windows Hello recognition with the power button, DTS:X Surround audio certification with the speakers, new generation connectivity chops, a full-size HDMI and two USB-C 4.0 ports with Power Delivery, DisplayPort and Thunderbolt support, and a 3.5mm audio port (no USB-A).

Price and availability

LG has only announced that the new LG Gram range will start from Rs 74,999. The laptops are not available on LG India yet, but should be available across all online and offline LG retailers, soon.

