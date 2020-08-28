LG Has Made A PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier For Your Face, But Do You Really Need One?

Tell us one time when you weren’t concerned about the air you are breathing, at least in the recent memory? Mostly it is pollution that worries us all, in most cities around the world. And now it is the scare of the virus and germs and bacteria floating around. Well, you can’t really carry your home air purifier around with you, so LG does the next best thing possible—gives you a wearable mask that is actually an air purifier. The LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier, as it is called, will be available in select markets around the world later this year, though LG doesn’t say exactly which countries these would be and whether India would be on the list of countries to get this in the first rollout. We also do not know the price of this wearable air purifier just yet.

The LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier has two H13 HEPA filters, much like the company’s range of home air purifiers. There is the dual fan implementation which filters the air that you breathe. The HEPA H13 filters are rated to trap even particles as small as 0.1 micron, which makes this more than capable of capturing the COVID virus even if it isn’t attached to a larger droplet emerging from a cough or a sneeze. LG also says that the patented Respiratory Sensor detects your speed of breathing and alters the speed of the fans accordingly. The fans also speed up as you breathe and slow down as you exhale, to ensure there is no alternate pressure that you feel.

We aren’t yet sure if this will be available in multiple sizes, but LG says they will deploy a snug fit to minimize air leakage around the contours of the face. There is an 820mAh battery that means this can run up to 8 hours on the lower power mode and as much as 2 hours in the high-power mode.

And when you store this between sessions of wearing it, the LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier also has ultraviolet-C, or UV-C, lighting that can kill all germs, bacteria and virus that may be trapped inside the filters. You can also pair this with the LG ThinQ smartphone app to know the status of the filters and when they need replacement.

This really is a one of its kind wearable air purifier that can potentially filter out the COVID virus particles before they may enter your respiratory system. We do hope the LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier is available in markets soon enough, and could be something that has a wider application, not just now in the times of the Coronavirus, but also for smarter air filtration when pollution becomes a challenge for your outdoor runs and activity sessions. Though a lot will depend on how comfortable you are with what is essentially a new gadget that you have to breathe through, and comfort will be subjective too.