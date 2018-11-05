English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
LG is Bringing a Rollable TV to CES 2019
The TV is likely a 65-inch one with a 4K OLED display, if the concept displayed at CES 2018 is making a comeback.
LG is Bringing a Rollable TV to CES 2019
Loading...
Having seen internal documents that confirm several LG prototypes are finally coming to life, Engadget reports that the company will be revealing a rollable OLED TV at CES 2019 -- as well as its own folding smartphone. The latter was announced by Evan Blass, notable and credible tech leaker, on Wednesday. The TV is likely a 65-inch one with a 4K OLED display, if the concept displayed at CES 2018 is making a comeback. This particular model not only unrolled but also could fix itself at a specific size to adjust to whatever was being viewed.
It can even be rolled down into a slim bar that will display information, like the weather and time, similar to a smartphone notification bar. When the TV is not in use, it can be rolled down into an oblong box that safely houses the display until it's needed again. Though this model was only a concept, it's likely that the rollable OLED version being unveiled at CES 2019 resembles the prototype closely.
If this type of tech isn't your thing, LG will certainly have something else that's up your alley. With a wide range of new products on the way, all in line with the company's ThinQ AI plans, CES 2018 will feature some of the smartest LG technology -- from home appliances to mobile gadgets -- to date.
It can even be rolled down into a slim bar that will display information, like the weather and time, similar to a smartphone notification bar. When the TV is not in use, it can be rolled down into an oblong box that safely houses the display until it's needed again. Though this model was only a concept, it's likely that the rollable OLED version being unveiled at CES 2019 resembles the prototype closely.
If this type of tech isn't your thing, LG will certainly have something else that's up your alley. With a wide range of new products on the way, all in line with the company's ThinQ AI plans, CES 2018 will feature some of the smartest LG technology -- from home appliances to mobile gadgets -- to date.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
First Look: Apple MacBook Air 2018
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros
-
Tuesday 30 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
Review: Hyundai Santro 2018 Test Drive, Compact Family Hatchback
-
Monday 29 October , 2018
Review: Datsun GO 2018 and GO+ Facelift Cheapest MPV in India
First Look: Apple MacBook Air 2018
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros
Tuesday 30 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 Review: Hyundai Santro 2018 Test Drive, Compact Family Hatchback
Monday 29 October , 2018 Review: Datsun GO 2018 and GO+ Facelift Cheapest MPV in India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Massive Diwali Car Discounts Upto Rs 10 Lakh in November 2018 – Maruti, Hyundai and More
- Top 5 Windows Laptops Under Rs 50,000 You Can Buy This Diwali
- Serena Went too Far With US Open Rant, Says Roger Federer
- Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to Get Married in Italy: Here’s Everything About the Venue
- Beat The Pollution: Best Affordable Air Purifiers to Buy For Your Home
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...