LG is Bringing a Rollable TV to CES 2019

Having seen internal documents that confirm several LG prototypes are finally coming to life, Engadget reports that the company will be revealing a rollable OLED TV at CES 2019 -- as well as its own folding smartphone. The latter was announced by Evan Blass, notable and credible tech leaker, on Wednesday. The TV is likely a 65-inch one with a 4K OLED display, if the concept displayed at CES 2018 is making a comeback. This particular model not only unrolled but also could fix itself at a specific size to adjust to whatever was being viewed.It can even be rolled down into a slim bar that will display information, like the weather and time, similar to a smartphone notification bar. When the TV is not in use, it can be rolled down into an oblong box that safely houses the display until it's needed again. Though this model was only a concept, it's likely that the rollable OLED version being unveiled at CES 2019 resembles the prototype closely.If this type of tech isn't your thing, LG will certainly have something else that's up your alley. With a wide range of new products on the way, all in line with the company's ThinQ AI plans, CES 2018 will feature some of the smartest LG technology -- from home appliances to mobile gadgets -- to date.