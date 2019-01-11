English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
LG Joins Microsoft to Accelerate Autonomous Vehicles Business
LG will apply Microsoft's AI knowledge to its Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Driver-Status Monitoring Camera (DSM) and Multi-Purpose Front Camera products and incorporate Microsoft's Virtual Assistant Solution Accelerator in LG's infotainment systems.
LG Joins Microsoft to Accelerate Autonomous Vehicles Business (Representative image)
Loading...
LG Electronics has partnered Microsoft to help grow its autonomous vehicle and infotainment system business by leveraging Microsoft's Azure cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies along with LG's future self-driving software developments. LG will apply Microsoft's AI knowledge to its Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Driver-Status Monitoring Camera (DSM) and Multi-Purpose Front Camera products and incorporate Microsoft's Virtual Assistant Solution Accelerator in LG's infotainment systems.
With Azure Data Box service, data captured on the road can be uploaded automatically to create a library that helps the self-driving software grow even smarter, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. "Working together, we can empower automakers to deliver differentiated mobility experiences, create new services and revenue opportunities, and to build safer, more intelligent and more sustainable vehicles," said Sanjay Ravi, General Manager, Automotive Industry at Microsoft.
Microsoft Azure will drastically reduce the time required for LG AI self-driving software to learn and evolve. Azure can help AI self-driving software learn diverse patterns displayed by drivers as well as recognise and distinguish between pedestrians and other objects. "Our expectation is that the combination of Microsoft's advanced cloud infrastructure with LG's fast-growing automotive components business will accelerate the self-driving auto industry as a whole," said Kim Jin-yong, President of the LG Vehicle Component Solutions Company.
With help from Azure, LG's vehicle infotainment system will allow drivers to easily and quickly check traffic conditions on the road, search for nearby restaurants, call up favourite songs and more.
With Azure Data Box service, data captured on the road can be uploaded automatically to create a library that helps the self-driving software grow even smarter, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. "Working together, we can empower automakers to deliver differentiated mobility experiences, create new services and revenue opportunities, and to build safer, more intelligent and more sustainable vehicles," said Sanjay Ravi, General Manager, Automotive Industry at Microsoft.
Microsoft Azure will drastically reduce the time required for LG AI self-driving software to learn and evolve. Azure can help AI self-driving software learn diverse patterns displayed by drivers as well as recognise and distinguish between pedestrians and other objects. "Our expectation is that the combination of Microsoft's advanced cloud infrastructure with LG's fast-growing automotive components business will accelerate the self-driving auto industry as a whole," said Kim Jin-yong, President of the LG Vehicle Component Solutions Company.
With help from Azure, LG's vehicle infotainment system will allow drivers to easily and quickly check traffic conditions on the road, search for nearby restaurants, call up favourite songs and more.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
-
Tuesday 08 January , 2019
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
-
Monday 07 January , 2019
In Conversation With Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell
-
Friday 04 January , 2019
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review: When The Good Becomes Better
-
Thursday 03 January , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A9 Review: Are Four Cameras Better Than One?
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
Tuesday 08 January , 2019 Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
Monday 07 January , 2019 In Conversation With Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell
Friday 04 January , 2019 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review: When The Good Becomes Better
Thursday 03 January , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A9 Review: Are Four Cameras Better Than One?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rajinikanth Doesn’t Do Anything Special in Petta and That’s Not Good News
- Ronaldo Joins Juventus' Cup Quest as Italian Football Returns After Chaos
- Bowlers Make Merry in Topsy-turvy Opening Day Between South Africa and Pakistan
- Sonam, Sunita & Rhea Kapoor are Elegance Personified in White-Gold Outfits by Rohit Bal
- Apple iPhone at 12 Years: 21 iPhones Later, a Journey of Evolutions And Battles With Android
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results