LG Joins Microsoft to Accelerate Autonomous Vehicles Business

LG Electronics has partnered Microsoft to help grow its autonomous vehicle and infotainment system business by leveraging Microsoft's Azure cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies along with LG's future self-driving software developments. LG will apply Microsoft's AI knowledge to its Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Driver-Status Monitoring Camera (DSM) and Multi-Purpose Front Camera products and incorporate Microsoft's Virtual Assistant Solution Accelerator in LG's infotainment systems.With Azure Data Box service, data captured on the road can be uploaded automatically to create a library that helps the self-driving software grow even smarter, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. "Working together, we can empower automakers to deliver differentiated mobility experiences, create new services and revenue opportunities, and to build safer, more intelligent and more sustainable vehicles," said Sanjay Ravi, General Manager, Automotive Industry at Microsoft.Microsoft Azure will drastically reduce the time required for LG AI self-driving software to learn and evolve. Azure can help AI self-driving software learn diverse patterns displayed by drivers as well as recognise and distinguish between pedestrians and other objects. "Our expectation is that the combination of Microsoft's advanced cloud infrastructure with LG's fast-growing automotive components business will accelerate the self-driving auto industry as a whole," said Kim Jin-yong, President of the LG Vehicle Component Solutions Company.With help from Azure, LG's vehicle infotainment system will allow drivers to easily and quickly check traffic conditions on the road, search for nearby restaurants, call up favourite songs and more.