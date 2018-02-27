LG K10, K10+ (2018) First Look Video at MWC 2018

LG Electronics (LG) has unveiled the 2018 edition of LG K8, K10 and K10+ smartphones at MWC 2018. Both the devices are the upgraded version of their previous models. The new LG10 (2018) features a 5.3-inch HD (720x1080 pixels) In-Cell display and runs on Android 7.1 OS. The smartphone has a 1.5GHz octa-core SoC and comes in two variants, namely the LG K10 (2018) and the K10+ (2018). K10 plus come with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of storage while the K10 carries 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage. In terms of optics, both the devices sport a 13-megapixel rear and an 8-megapixel/ 5-megapixel (wide) camera in the front. The storage on both the variants can be expanded up to 2 TB via a microSD card. On the connectivity front, both the LG K8 and K10 will come with Wi-Fi (802.11 b, g, n), Bluetooth 4.2 and a USB 2.0 port. The devices are backed by a 3000 mAh battery and sport a fingerprint sensor at the back.