LG K92 Debuts as an Affordable 5G Phone With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 690 SoC

LG is expanding its K-series mid-budget smartphone lineup with the launch of a new 5G phone, LG K92 5G. The phone comes with quad rear cameras that are housed inside a distinct module at the top left corner while it is accompanied by a quad-LED flash setup at the top right corner of the back panel. The LG K92 5G packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC that also powers the newly launched OnePlus Nord N10 5G. The phone is currently listed on US cellular carrier, AT&T's website.

In terms of specifications, the new LG K92 5G features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ hole-punch display and runs Android 10 out-of-the-box. Under the hood, it packs the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC accompanied by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The storage on the smartphone can also be expanded with a microSD card up to 2TB. As mentioned, it comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.78 aperture, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and 115-degree field of view, and two 2-megapixel cameras to provide bokeh effect and more. For selfies and video calling, the LG K92 5G includes a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Other features on the phone include dual stereo speakers that support LG 3D Sound Engine. It also packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports fast charging solution; however, the its exact details remain unclear at the moment. Connectivity options on the LG K92 5G include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, and USB Type-C port, and more. For security, the phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The LG K92 5G comes with a price tag of $359 (approx Rs. 26,600) for the single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It is currently listed on AT&T website, but its sale will commence on November 6. Customers will also have the option to purchase the phone via Cricket Wireless site on the same day. At the moment, LG is yet to state the global availability details of the smartphone, including India.