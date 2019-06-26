LG Launches New W-Series Smartphones With AI Cameras: Price, Specifications, Features and More

LG has launched three new smartphones in India today, namely the LG W10, W30 and LG W30 Pro. The new handsets feature AI cameras along with features such as Night Mode, Portrait, Bokeh, and Wide-Angle modes and come with HD+ FullVision Display panels. Moreover, all three phones pack a 4,000mAh battery.

While the W10 and W30 will go on sale in the country on Amazon starting July 3, the release date of LG W30 Pro hasn’t been announced yet. In addition, the launch offer will include a cashback worth Rs 4,950 specifically for Reliance Jio customers.

LG W10

Featuring 3GB RAM and 32GB storage (expandable via microSD card), the LG W10 is priced at Rs 8,999 in India. The phone has a traditional wide notch and is a dual-SIM (Nano) phone. Running on Android 9.0 Pie, the LG W10 features a 6.19-inch HD+ FullVision Display with an 18.9:9 aspect ratio. The phone measures 156x76.2x8.5mm and weighs 164 grams.

The LG W10 has a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with PDAF and a 5-megapixel sensor with a fixed focus lens. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front. Other features include 4G VoLTE support, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also supports a fingerprint sensor at the back. The phone is available in Tulip Purple and Smokey Grey colour options.

LG W30

The LG W30 is priced at Rs 9,999 for the same 3GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration, which is expandable via microSD card. There is a waterdrop-style display notch above the display and dual-SIM (Nano) support, and the handset runs on Android 9.0 Pie. The phone has a 6.26-inch HD+ IPS Dot FullVision Display with a 19:9 aspect ratio.

At the back, the LG W30 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel sensor with an autofocus wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor for depth sensing with a fixed-focus lens. In addition, the phone has a 16-megapixel camera at the front for selfies.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack and you get a fingerprint sensor. The phone is available in Thunder Blue, Platinum Grey, and Aurora Green colour options.

LG W30 Pro

While the price of LG W30 Pro hasn’t been announced yet, the phone comes with 4GB RAM, coupled with 64GB onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card. With a 6.21-inch HD+ FullVision Display and a 19:9 aspect ratio, the phone runs Android 9 Pie and is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 632 SoC.

For capturing pictures, the LG W30 Pro has a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel secondary sensor, and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB with OTG support, while the features include an accelerometer, ambient light, fingerprint, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. The phone is available in colour variants of Pine Green, Denim Blue, and Black.