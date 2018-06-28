LG Launches X2 Smartphone with 5-inch HD display, 2GB RAM

LG has launched a new smartphone called X2 in South Korea. The device has been priced at 198,000 Korean Won (approximately Rs 12,200) and comes in Aurora Black colour. As of now, there is no confirmation if the smartphone will be released in India.The X2 comes with a 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixel) display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon quad-core SoC which clocks in at 1.3GHz. LG, however, has not given any further details on the chipset. The quad-core SOC comes paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory with an option for expansion through the microSD card slot. In terms of the camera, there an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash along with a 5-megapixel camera in the front.On the connectivity front, the LG X2 includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11n, GPS and Bluetooth. The smartphone runs on Android 7.1.2 Nougat and has a 2,500mAh battery unit. There is also an ‘Auto Shot’ feature which automatically identifies faces while clicking selfies. Apart from this, the X2 also has a ‘Quick Share’ feature which enables users to share photos instantly through messages or social media.