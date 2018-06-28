English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
LG Launches X2 Smartphone with 5-inch HD display, 2GB RAM
The X2 comes with a 5-inch HD display with 1280 x 720 pixels and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon quad-core SoC which clocks in at 1.3GHz.
LG X2.
LG has launched a new smartphone called X2 in South Korea. The device has been priced at 198,000 Korean Won (approximately Rs 12,200) and comes in Aurora Black colour. As of now, there is no confirmation if the smartphone will be released in India.
Also read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Series Crosses 5 Million Sales in 4 Months
The X2 comes with a 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixel) display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon quad-core SoC which clocks in at 1.3GHz. LG, however, has not given any further details on the chipset. The quad-core SOC comes paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory with an option for expansion through the microSD card slot. In terms of the camera, there an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash along with a 5-megapixel camera in the front.
On the connectivity front, the LG X2 includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11n, GPS and Bluetooth. The smartphone runs on Android 7.1.2 Nougat and has a 2,500mAh battery unit. There is also an ‘Auto Shot’ feature which automatically identifies faces while clicking selfies. Apart from this, the X2 also has a ‘Quick Share’ feature which enables users to share photos instantly through messages or social media.
Watch: Top 3 2018 Smartphones in Rs 30-35,000 Price Range
Also Watch
Also read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Series Crosses 5 Million Sales in 4 Months
The X2 comes with a 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixel) display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon quad-core SoC which clocks in at 1.3GHz. LG, however, has not given any further details on the chipset. The quad-core SOC comes paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory with an option for expansion through the microSD card slot. In terms of the camera, there an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash along with a 5-megapixel camera in the front.
On the connectivity front, the LG X2 includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11n, GPS and Bluetooth. The smartphone runs on Android 7.1.2 Nougat and has a 2,500mAh battery unit. There is also an ‘Auto Shot’ feature which automatically identifies faces while clicking selfies. Apart from this, the X2 also has a ‘Quick Share’ feature which enables users to share photos instantly through messages or social media.
Watch: Top 3 2018 Smartphones in Rs 30-35,000 Price Range
Also Watch
-
Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Monday 25 June , 2018 Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Instagram's New Slimmed Down Version, 'Instagram Lite' Launched
- Vishal Dadlani On Why People's Opinions Don't Bother Him, His New Travel Show Great Escape & More
- Zingaat Ruined? Janhvi and Ishaan's Song Is Getting Funniest Reactions on Twitter
- Virat Kohli Keen to Experiment With Batting Order, Wilson Stays Positive
- These Photos of Aishwarya Rai With Frank Gatson While Filming Fanney Khan Song Have Gone Viral