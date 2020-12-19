LG Project B Rollable Smartphone Could Be Launched As Early As March 2021; Possible Price Hinted

LG has been reported to be working on a smartphone with a rollable display, possibly to be called the LG Project B. The smartphone was even teased by the company at the end of the LG Wing's launch, showing us a glimpse of an extending display. Now, a new leak suggests the possible pricing and timeline of LG's futuristic rollable smartphone. LG teased the Project B rollable smartphone after the launch presentation of LG Wing. The 13-second clip showed a darkened profile of a smartphone that had a pull-out side. It ended with the fully extended display that glowed.

According to a tipster who goes by the name @cozyplanes on Twitter, LG will price its rollable smartphones at $2,359 (roughly Rs 1,70,000). Further, the tipster says that the launch of LG's rollable smartphone is scheduled for March next year, which can further be delayed till June 2021. This is in line with previous reports of the smartphone being launched around March 2021. While there is no word from LG about the Project B as of now, but given that the comany has itself teased the smartphone earlier this year, there are several reports claiming that the smartphone may arrive some time next year.

Last month, renders of the LG Project B also surfaced, based on the patents filed by the South Korean company for its expandable screen technology. The renders were released by Dutch website LetsGoDigital. The renders hinted that the smartphone's display increased by 100 percent in size when extended fully. According to previous reports, LG will also put a sidelock that will prevent the screen from rolling out unintentionally, or even too quickly.

Apart from LG, Samsung and Oppo are also said to be working on an expandable display smartphone. Oppo has officially teased it Oppo X 2021 smartphone at the company's Inno Day 2020 keynote event last month. On the other hand, Samsung executive Lee Jae-Yong was spotted carrying an unusual Samsung smartphone recently at the company's R&D center in Seoul. This is believed to be the company's rollable smartphone.