LG 'Project B' Smartphone With Rollable Display Renders Show Mechanism; May Launch in March 2021

LG last month launched its unique swivel dual-screen smartphone, the LG Wing. The LG Wing was the first smartphone in the company's 'Explorer Project,' which aims to redefine the smartphone form factor. The second smartphone in the LG Explorer Project series is said to be codenamed 'Project B.' It is now being reported that the Project B could be launched as early as March 2021, as against the previous reports of the smartphone going into production to prepare for a launch in the second half of 2021.

In another development, the render of the Project B smartphone has surfaced based on a patent filed by LG with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The render has been created by Dutch website LetsGoDigital and shows Project B to be the size of a regular smartphone in its most compact form. However, the display of the LG Project B can be extended from both sides of the smartphone when held vertically. When extended, the display increases by 100 percent in size. This also means that the user might choose to only extend the screen from one side, depending on how bigger they would want to make their screen. The smartphone will feature a rolling OLED display which will be rolled into a metal housing. According to reports, LG plans to install a sidelock that prevents the screen from rolling out unintentionally, or even too quickly.

LG had teased the Project B smartphone after its LG Wing launch presentation as well. At the very end of the presentation, LG had teased a possible smartphone with an extending display. The 13-second clip showed a darkened profile of a smartphone that had a pull-out side. It ended with the fully extended display that glowed. While the LG Project B has been rumoured quite a few times, it is not clear how the software application will be for the extending display.