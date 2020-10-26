LG Q52 With Quad Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications & More

LG is expanding its Q-series smartphone lineup with the launch of LG Q52. The new LG smartphone that is a successor of the LG Q51 comes with quad rear cameras, a 6.6-inch HD+ display and a 4,000mAh battery. At the moment, the LG Q52 is available in South Korea, and the company is yet to share more details about its global availability. The phone comes in a single storage variant.

Specifications

The LG Q52 features a 6.6-inch HD+ hole-punch display and runs Android 10 with custom UX atop out-of-the-box. The phone is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core processor (processor maker unclear at the moment), coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The back panel sports a new design and now packs quad cameras, housed inside a rectangular module at the top-left corner. The rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, the phone comes with a 13-megapixel camera inside the hole-punch cutout. Other features on the LG Q52 include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, USB Type-C for charging, and side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone also includes a 4,000mAh battery.

Price

The LG Q52 in South Korea carries a price tag of KRW 3,30,000 (approx Rs. 21,500) for the two Silky White and Silky Red colour options. It will be available to purchase on October 28, LG announced.