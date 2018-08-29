English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
LG Q7 With IP68 Rating, 3GB RAM Launched at Rs 15,990
LG Q7 will be available across leading retail stores from September 1.
Expanding its Q series, South Korean tech Major LG Electronics on Tuesday launched a new smartphone "Q7" in India at Rs 15,990. The 5.5-inch FHD+ smartphone with 18:9 aspect ratio will be available across leading retail stores from September 1.
The device is powered by 1.5 GHz Octa-Core chipset coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 2TB.
"We are confident that the consumers who are looking for a balanced smartphone with the premium features will find the LG 'Q7' very hard to resist," Advait Vaidya, Business Head- Mobiles, LG India, said in a statement.
The device runs Android Oreo and houses 3,000mAh battery -- equipped with Qualcomm's "Fast Charge" technology. The smartphone sports 13MP with PDAF rear camera and 8MP front camera. It also comes with an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based camera feature "Q-Lens".
