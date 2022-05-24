LG Rollable OLED TV Debuts In India For Rs 75 Lakh, Also Brings 8K OLED TV To The Market

LG is bringing its Rollable OLED TV to India this week, almost three years after it was first unveiled at the CES. In addition to this showstopper, the company has introduced a slew of OLED TVs that will compete with Sony and Samsung in the high-end television segment in India.

The South Korean brand is bringing in the big runs, literally, which includes a 96-inch OLED TV model and even a 42-inch OLED TV for buyers. It packs the latest imaging processor and offers dual-channel audio output.

LG Rollable OLED TV And 2022 OLED TV Series India Price

The high-end LG Rollable OLED TV is priced at a whopping Rs 75 lakh in India, and LG says it expects to sell in big numbers. The other LG 2022 OLED TV lineup starts from Rs 88,990.

LG Rollable OLED TV And 8K OLED TV Specifications

The main reason for the hefty price tag of the rollable OLED TV from LG is the rollable technology implemented for the TV. It doesn’t offer much in terms of features. The LG Rollable OLED TV doesn’t even come with the best picture quality that LG’s OLED lineup has. Its performance is similar to that of the LGs lineup of high-end OLEDs from 2020.

Having said that, the rollable TV does come with other high-end features like HDMI 2.1, 120Hz refresh rate at 4K resolution, support for HDR standards like Dolby Vision, variable refresh rate, Amazon Alexa/ Google Assistant support, and Dolby Atmos audio. LG says that the Rollable OLED TV R can survive at least 50,000 rolls in its lifetime.

LG continues to use its own WebOS platform on its TV series, which caters to its app store for different popular apps on the big screen. The 8K TV lineup comes in 77-inch and 88-inch screen sizes. It has been powered with LG’s a9 Gen5 AI processor.

The TV market has diversified to a large extent, giving you OLED options for as low as Rs 50,000 these days. But brands like LG, Samsung, Sony and a few others bank on their quality and premium experience to charge the extra buck.

