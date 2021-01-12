LG Rollable With Unique Resizable Display Teased Yet Again at CES 2021

South Korean electronics manufacturer LG has unveiled a number of new products and concepts at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021. During its press conference, the company has yet again teased its rollable smartphone, which will probably be called LG Rollable. The brief glimpse of the smartphone shows a display that slides out from one side to extend the screen, creating a more tablet-like shape. The LG Rollable showed up in two clips during the CES 2021 press conference and the executives on stage did not mention the device or anything related to it.

The LG Rollable has a 'unique resizable screen' that transforms the smartphone into a small tablet. While merely a concept as of now, the LG Rollable comes as the second device under the brand's Explorer Project. LG, in a separate press release, said that the LG Rollable is an “exploratory” look at what the future of smartphones may bring. LG Wing was the the first smartphone in the company's 'Explorer Project' devices. While this is probably the best look we have gotten of the LG Rollable, it is not the first time the smartphone has been teased by the company.

In September 2020, while announcing the LG Wing, LG had teased the LG Rollable at the very end of the launch presentation. In a 13-second clip towards the end of the launch of the first Explorer Project smartphone, LG showed a darkened profile of a smartphone that had a pull-out side. It ended with the fully extended display that glowed. The device was earlier reported to be codenamed as LG Project B.

While LG may be ahead of most of the mainstream manufacturers in terms of showcasing a smartphone with a rollable display, other companies are also looking into rollable smartphones. Oppo had last year showcased its Oppo X 2021 smartphone, which hinted at a similar concept as the LG Rollable. Further, Samsung is also hinted to be working on rollable display smartphones. In November, Samsung's vice president Lee Jae-Yong was spotted holding an unusual smartphone during a strategy meeting with high-level executives at the company's research and development center in South Seoul. The silver smartphone that Lee-Yong was holding, looked thinner than the company's Z Fold and Z Flip smartphones, which led people to believe that it could be a prototype 'expandable' smartphone that stretches out into a tablet. Samsung had also filed a patent for a rollable smartphone with the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) in 2019.