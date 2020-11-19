LG, Samsung, or Oppo – Who Will Win the Rollable Smartphone Race?

Smartphone manufacturers across the globe are working in tandem towards the same goal - the new smartphone form factor. With multiple manufacturers having foldable smartphones in the market now, companies are experimenting what else can be done with a flexible smartphone displays, and one that seems to be the most interesting and fairly common is rollable expanding displays. Companies like Samsung, Oppo, and LG are working towards a rollable smartphone that can extend its display from the side(s). Chinese manufacturer Oppo even went on to showcase its Oppo X 2021 rollable smartphone at the company's Inno Day 2020 keynote conference.

Before Oppo's unveiling, LG and Samsung were said to be working on their rollable smartphones, with the LG 'Project B' smartphone with an extending display expected to arrive in March 2021. Now, it is being said that Samsung may be the first manufacturer to launch a rollable display commercially. Reports have quoted a tipster who goes by the name of Ice Universe on Twitter as 'hinting' that Samsung may be the first to turn its concept into reality, and that the company never shows immature concepts to the public. However, it is not known if Samsung has actually showcased any rollable smartphone to the public and it is not known if the company is planning to showcase it rollable smartphone anytime soon.

While nothing is known about a rollable smartphone from Samsung, the company's vice chairman was recently seen holding an unusual smartphone, believed to be Samsung's rollable display offering. Reports are saying that Samsung may call the smartphone Samsung Galaxy Scroll. Apart from Samsung and Oppo, LG is also working on its smartphone with an expandable display, the LG Project B. LG had first hinted at the LG Project B earlier this year during the unveiling of its LG Wing smartphone with a swivel screen. The LG Project B, unlike the Oppo X 2021, may be able to extend its display from both sides, if the renders of the smartphone are believed to be true.

Regardless of who brings the first rollable smartphone to the market, it will be the first generation of the technology, and there is still some time before rollable smartphones become common among smartphone users. Think foldable smartphones - it has been a year since the first Galaxy Fold came to the fore, and the technology has still not been perfected enough to attract buyers in the commercial market.