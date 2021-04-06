LG Says Select Smartphones Would Receive Android 12 Update Despite Shutting Down Operations

South Korea’s LG Electronics recently announced that the company would wind down its loss-making mobile division – a move that is set to make it the first major smartphone brand to completely withdraw from the market. The company has updated its South Korea-specific website that states select LG smartphones would receive Android 11 and yet-to-be-released Android 12. The company has not revealed which models will be getting the software update in future. Additionally, the roadmap for the Android-based OS’ rollout would vary according to markets. The company may continue to rollout out security updates, as pointed on the US-specific FAQ page.

However, LG is also infamous for rolling out time Android updates for its smartphones including, flagships. A Counterpoint report from 2020 stated that LG was one of the slowest to roll out regular Android 10 updates. The report added that only 24 percent of LG phones sold between 2019 third quarter to 2020 second quarter received the Android 10 update globally. In a statement to The Verge, LG US noted that the company “may offer certain OS upgrades for select models" and that “additional details will be provided in the near future on software updates." In India, the South Korean giant sells a host of notable devices such as LG Wing that features dual-screen, LG Velvet, and LG W31 series.

LG was early to market with several phone innovations including, ultra-wide-angle cameras and was once in 2013 the world’s third-largest smartphone manufacturer behind Samsung and Apple. While other well-known mobile brands such as Nokia, HTC and Blackberry have also fallen from lofty heights, they have yet to disappear completely. LG’s smartphone division – the smallest of its five divisions, accounting for about 7 percent of revenue – is expected to be wound down by July 31.

