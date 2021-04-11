LG Smartphones Will Get Android Updates For At Least 2 More Years Despite Shutdown: Full List

LG recently announced that it is shutting shop for its long-lived mobile business that gave us some of the most interesting designs and concepts in the past. Now, with LG Mobiles officially being history, people who are using LG smartphones are worried about the software updates and customer support for their smartphones. LG has confirmed that it will continue rolling out Android 11 updates for supported models and provide Android 12 updates for some devices. LG also recently published a list of smartphones that are going to get Android updates till up to Android 13. After announcing that it is pulling out of the smartphone race, LG said that it will provide extended software upgrades to its existing smartphones. LG also said that its high-end smartphones will get Android updates till up to Android 13. Some LG handsets have already been updated to Android 11, including the LG Velvet, LG ThinQ V60, LG G8X, LG G8S, LG Velvet 4G, LG Wing, LG K42, and LG K52.

According to the list of smartphones that will get Android updates at least for two more years, the LG Wing, LG Velvet, and LG Velvet 4G are the only three LG smartphones that will be updated till Android 13. Apart from these three, the LG V50S, LG V50, LG G8, LG Q31, LG Q51, LG Q61, LG Q70, LG Q92, and LG Q9 One are the smartphones that will be updated to Android 11. The LG Wing, LG Velvet, LG Velvet 4G, LG V50S, LG V50, LG G8, LG Q31, LG Q52, and LG Q92 are the smartphones that will get updated till Android 12.

As for customer support, LG says it will provide after sales support for a certain period of time, which will vary region-wise.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here