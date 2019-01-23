English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
LG to Launch G8 ThinQ on Eve of MWC 2019: Everything You Need to Know
LG will host a media event in Barcelona on February 24 that is expected to generate attention from attendees to the MWC, the world's biggest mobile event slated for February 25-28.
LG to Unveil G8 ThinQ on Eve of MWC 2019: Everything You Need to Know
Loading...
LG Electronics Inc. said on Wednesday it will unwrap its latest flagship smartphone with a new user interface on the eve of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Spain. The Korean electronics maker will host a media event in Barcelona on February 24 that is expected to generate attention from attendees to the MWC, the world's biggest mobile event slated for February 25-28.
In a 10-second video invitation sent to global media, a hand makes sweeping motions above a white piece of paper to reveal the message "Good-bye Touch," signalling a new interface that allows users to operate the phone without physical contact, Yonhap news agency reported. The video did not specify the model name, but the follow-up to the G7 ThinQ will likely be named the G8 ThinQ, according to LG officials.
According to news reports, LG is expected to showcase a dual connected display screen at the MWC, joining the race to target the premium market with new form factors. Its local rival Samsung Electronics Co. is expected to take the wraps off its first foldable phone in the coming weeks, with China's Huawei taking a similar step. The company also plans to showcase 5G-enabled phones during the mobile event, with a local launch expected in March, LG officials said.
The industry follower has been striving to reverse its fortune in the smartphone market as its mobile division has been posting losses since the second quarter of 2017. Such developments are due to maturing demand and fierce global competition. LG has been struggling in the phone market as it has been sandwiched between Samsung and Apple in the high-end market and Chinese manufacturers in the low-end segment. Samsung will hold a separate event to reveal its next flagship Galaxy S10 in San Francisco on February 20, a week earlier than usual.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
In a 10-second video invitation sent to global media, a hand makes sweeping motions above a white piece of paper to reveal the message "Good-bye Touch," signalling a new interface that allows users to operate the phone without physical contact, Yonhap news agency reported. The video did not specify the model name, but the follow-up to the G7 ThinQ will likely be named the G8 ThinQ, according to LG officials.
According to news reports, LG is expected to showcase a dual connected display screen at the MWC, joining the race to target the premium market with new form factors. Its local rival Samsung Electronics Co. is expected to take the wraps off its first foldable phone in the coming weeks, with China's Huawei taking a similar step. The company also plans to showcase 5G-enabled phones during the mobile event, with a local launch expected in March, LG officials said.
The industry follower has been striving to reverse its fortune in the smartphone market as its mobile division has been posting losses since the second quarter of 2017. Such developments are due to maturing demand and fierce global competition. LG has been struggling in the phone market as it has been sandwiched between Samsung and Apple in the high-end market and Chinese manufacturers in the low-end segment. Samsung will hold a separate event to reveal its next flagship Galaxy S10 in San Francisco on February 20, a week earlier than usual.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Land Rover Discovery SUV Test Drive Review
-
Friday 18 January , 2019
Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
-
Tuesday 08 January , 2019
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
Land Rover Discovery SUV Test Drive Review
Friday 18 January , 2019 Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
Tuesday 08 January , 2019 Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Foldable Phone Teased by Co-Founder Lin Bin: Watch Video
- Katrina Smashes Sixes, Asks Anushka to 'Put in Small Words For Her' with Skipper Virat Kohli
- The Indian-ness of Kamala Harris, the 'Female Barack Obama' Set to Contest the Next US Elections
- People are Misinformed About Balasaheb's Life and Shiv Sena's Journey, Says Thackeray Writer-producer Raut
- Shoaib Akhtar Slams Sarfraz Ahmed For His Racist Remarks, Deletes Video Post Later
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results