LG to Launch G8 ThinQ on Eve of MWC 2019: Everything You Need to Know

LG Electronics Inc. said on Wednesday it will unwrap its latest flagship smartphone with a new user interface on the eve of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Spain. The Korean electronics maker will host a media event in Barcelona on February 24 that is expected to generate attention from attendees to the MWC, the world's biggest mobile event slated for February 25-28.In a 10-second video invitation sent to global media, a hand makes sweeping motions above a white piece of paper to reveal the message "Good-bye Touch," signalling a new interface that allows users to operate the phone without physical contact, Yonhap news agency reported. The video did not specify the model name, but the follow-up to the G7 ThinQ will likely be named the G8 ThinQ, according to LG officials.According to news reports, LG is expected to showcase a dual connected display screen at the MWC, joining the race to target the premium market with new form factors. Its local rival Samsung Electronics Co. is expected to take the wraps off its first foldable phone in the coming weeks, with China's Huawei taking a similar step. The company also plans to showcase 5G-enabled phones during the mobile event, with a local launch expected in March, LG officials said.The industry follower has been striving to reverse its fortune in the smartphone market as its mobile division has been posting losses since the second quarter of 2017. Such developments are due to maturing demand and fierce global competition. LG has been struggling in the phone market as it has been sandwiched between Samsung and Apple in the high-end market and Chinese manufacturers in the low-end segment. Samsung will hold a separate event to reveal its next flagship Galaxy S10 in San Francisco on February 20, a week earlier than usual.