LG to Start Global Sales of AI-Powered OLED TVs
The South Korean tech giant said the new OLED TVs would hit the US market on Monday and gradually expand to countries in Europe, South America and Asia down the road.
LG to Start Global Sales of AI-Powered OLED TVs (Image: Reuters)
LG Electronics said on Sunday that it will start global sales of the 2018 editions of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) TVs, which are equipped with its Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform DeepThinQ this week. The South Korean tech giant said the new OLED TVs would hit the US market on Monday and gradually expand to countries in Europe, South America and Asia down the road, Yonhap news agency reported.
LG Electronics said it would display the OLED TVs at some 500 branches of US retailer Best Buy, showcasing the company's latest Alpha 9 processor that delivers improved resolutions by optimising colour through AI technology. The company said the global market for OLED TVs is expected to reach 2.5 million units this year, rising sharply from 1.6 million units in 2017.
In response to the rising demand, LG said it plans to expand the portion of OLED TVs in its portfolio to 20 percent in 2018, up from last year's 15 percent. LG Electronics said the OLED TVs are capable of delivering enhanced colour as each pixel emits light without having to use backlights. The plan comes as Samsung Electronics Co, LG's bigger South Korean rival, employs LCD technology that uses backlights for its premium QLED TVs.
To recall, LG Electronics (LG) announced that it will formally unveil its premium LG G7ThinQsmartphone on May 2 in New York City and May 3 in Seoul. LG will host media events to introduce the LG G7ThinQ on May 2(EDT) at the Metropolitan West in New York and on May 3 (KST) at I’PARK Mall in Seoul. This will be the first G series smartphone to adopt the ThinQ name, created to identify all of LG’s consumer electronics, home appliances and services that utilize artificial intelligence to deliver practical, consumer benefits.
The LG G7ThinQis an evolution of the foundation laid by the LG V30SThinQ, the first LG smartphone to embrace AI as part of its core features. The V30SThinQincorporated AI technologies that enhanced the most frequently used features including voice recognition and Vision AI to improve camera convenience. The LG G7ThinQwill offer improved interconnectivity with LG devices such as home appliances, TVs, and more.
