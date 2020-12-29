LG to Unveil Its First QNED Mini LED 8K TV at Virtual CES 2021

LG is known for its OLED display TVs, but the company today announced that it would unveil new mini-LED smart TV models at CES 2021, stated to take place between January 11 to 14, 2021. The South Korean tech company adds that its first-ever QNED Mini LED TVs would arrive in ten distinct sizes (up to 86-inches) with both 4K and 8K screen resolution. The mini-LED technology miniaturises the TV's light source, allowing manufacturers to pack more LEDs in the same TV screen size for increased brightness compared to regular LCD TVs. The upcoming LG Mini LED TV lineup uses 30,000 tiny LEDs combined with quantum dot and LG's NanoCell technologies for a premium viewing experience that is said to exceed visual experience that an OLED panel offers.

However, as a leading OLED TV brand, LG is being careful to underline its OLED tech despite all these advancements on the LCD side. "With OLED at the pinnacle of LG's TV offerings with its self-lit pixels and independent dimming control, the arrival of LG's QNED Mini LED TVs offer a compelling option for consumers," it said in a blog post. It was added that due to the mini-LED panel coupled with quantum dot and LG's NanoCell technologies, the LG QNED Mini LED TVs can produce better contrast, more dynamic HDR, and improved colour accuracy over the company's prior LCD sets. Like all of LG's 2020 flagships, refresh rates of up to 120Hz are supported.

LG with new TV models would hope to rival Samsung that recently announced its massive 110-inch MicroLED TV with 99.99 percent screen-to-body ratio, Ultra-HD (4K) resolution, and a Majestic Sound System that delivers 5.1-channel surround sound. Samsung is also expected to unveil new MicroLED as well as mini-LED display TVs on January 6, 2021, at its First Look event. The major difference between MicroLED and mini-LED is that the former does not use a backlight to light up the display as it controls individual pixels for better contrast - similar to the OLED tech. However, the mini-LED TVs are easier to produce and more affordable to manufacture, making it much more consumer-ready technology over microLED. Whereas, both MicroLED and mini-LED are based on LCD displays, and are expected to serve as alternatives to highly expensive OLED technology.