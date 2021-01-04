LG Tone Free HBS-FN7 and HBS-FN6 TWS Earbuds With UVnano Charging Case Launched in India

LG has announced the launch of new Tone Free TWS earbuds, the HBS-FN7 and HBS-FN6 in India. Both earbud models that were first unveiled in South Korea last year come with features like Meridian Audio technology, iOS and Android compatibility and more. Additionally, the charging cases of the HBS-FN7 and HBS-FN6 TWS earbuds feature UVnano technology which uses ultra-violet light to disinfect earphones. The company claims that UVnano charging cradle can eliminate 99.9 percent of bacteria that might appeal to those users who are more health-conscious.

The LG Tone Free HBS-FN6 and LG Tone Free HBS-FN7 carry a price tag of Rs 24,990 and Rs 29,990 in India, respectively. Both models will be up for sale starting January via LG India website and other official channels. The earbuds are offered in Stylish Black and Modern White colour options, while their charging case adopts the same finish as well. The company has not revealed its sale offers, yet.

Starting with the LG Tone Free HBS-FN7, the earbuds measure 32.65x16x25mm (HxWxD) and weigh 5.6 grams. The device's notable features include active noise cancellation support and three microphones on each earbud to deliver crisp audio quality during phone calls. The earbuds' sound tuning is provided by British audio manufacturer, Meridian Audio. The LG Tone Free HBS-FN7 also come with an IPX4 rating for dust and water resistance and support SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs to deliver balanced audio quality. For stability, the earbud tips have a distinct wave design. In term of battery, the TWS earbuds offer a total of 15 hours of battery life with the charging case. Additionally, five minutes of fast charging is said to provide an hour of music playback.

On the other hand, the LG Tone Free HBS-FN6 measure 32.77x16.1x25.0mm (HxWxD) and weigh relatively lighter at 5.6 grams. The earphones feature an in-canal fit for better passive noise isolation, and there is also an ambient sound mode to allow users to hear their surroundings by activating the microphones for hear-through. The earbuds notable specifications include IPX4 rating, SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs support, and wireless charging. The Tone Free HBS-FN6 offer a total of 18 hours battery life with the charging case.