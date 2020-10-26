LG Tone Free HBS-FN7 TWS Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation & 15-Hour Battery Launched

LG has launched its new true wireless earphones, the LG Tone Free HBS-FN7 that come with active noise cancellation and Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity. The Tone Free HBS-FN7 TWS earphones that succeed the HBS-FN6 TWS buds are currently available in South Korea, and the company is yet to share more details about its global availability. The earphones come with a round charging case that includes LG's UVnano technology to sanitise the buds with UV lights while charging. The case adopts the same colour as the LG Tone Free HBS-FN7 buds.

Starting with the design, the LG Tone Free HBS-FN7 TWS earphones bear similarities with the Apple AirPods Pro with the silicone earbuds tips and small stem. Each bud measures 32.65x16x25mm (HxWxD) and weighs 5.6 grams. The key highlights of the LG TWS earphones include active noise cancellation support and three microphones on each earbud to deliver crisp audio quality during phone calls. The earphones' sound tuning is provided by British audio manufacturer, Meridian Audio. The LG Tone Free HBS-FN7 also come with an IPX4 rating for dust and water resistance and support SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs to deliver balanced audio quality. For stability, the earbud tips have a distinct wave design.

LG claims that the Tone Free HBS-FN7 TWS earphones can deliver a total of 15 hours of battery with the charging case. Additionally, five minutes of fast charging is said to provide an hour of music playback. The charging case includes a USB Type-C port for charging and it also supports wireless charging solution. The LG earphones are compatible with both Android and iOS devices that further support Google Assistant and Apple Siri for voice control.

The Tone Free HBS-FN7 TWS earphones are offered in white and black colour finish and carry a price tag of KRW 219,000 (approx Rs. 14,300). The earphones are slated to arrive in several countries in Asia, Europe and North Amerca; however, the exact availability roadmap remains unclear.