LG K10, K10+ (2018) And K8 (2018) Launched at MWC 2018: All You Need to Know
LG Electronics (LG) has unveiled the 2018 edition of LG K8, K10 and K10+ smartphones at MWC 2018.
LG V10, V10+ And K10 Launches at MWC 2018: All You Need to Know (image: News18.com)
LG Electronics (LG) has unveiled the 2018 edition of LG K8, K10 and K10+ smartphones at MWC 2018. All three models will roll out in key markets of LG, such as Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. All these three devices are the upgraded version of their previous models. This time, the smartphones have 2.5D Arc Glass build and will come in three new colour options: Aurora Black, Moroccan Blue, and Terra Gold. Additionally, there are preloaded features such as a new Low Light Noise Reduction option and High Dynamic Range (HDR) mode.
Another new feature of the K-Series camera is Flash Jump Shot, which snaps a photo every three seconds (up to 20 photos) and stitches the images together into a GIF for sharing. Flash Jump Shot is available on both the K8 and K10 and can be used with either the front or the rear camera.
LG K8 (2018) specifications
LG K8 (2018) features a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) On-Cell display that has a pixel density of 294ppi run on Android 7.1 OS. The smartphone has a 1.3GHz quad-core SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. In terms of optics, the smartphone offers an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. The updated LG K8 delivers more advanced camera UX features for 2018 and low-light photography has been improved from the previous generation K8 with even brighter, clearer images. Features such as Auto Shot, Gesture Shot, Flash for Selfie and Quick Share have been carried over to the new K8. The device packs a 2500mAh battery and weighs 152 grams.
LG K8 Key Specifications
Time Helper / Quick Capture / Quick Shutter
Chipset: 1.3 GHz Quad-Core
Display: 5.0-inch HD On-cell Touch (1280 x 720 / 294ppi)
Memory: 2GB RAM / 16GB ROM / microSD (up to 32GB)
Camera: Rear 8MP / Front 5MP
Battery: 2,500mAh (removable)
Operating System: Android 7.1.2 Nougat
Size: 146.3 x 73.2 x 8.2mm
Weight: 152g
Network: LTE / 3G / 2G
Connectivity: Wi-Fi (802.11 b, g, n) / Bluetooth 4.2 / USB 2.0 Type B
Colours: Aurora Black / Moroccan Blue / Terra Gold
Other: FM Radio / Flash Jump Shot / Music Flash / Time Helper / Quick Capture / Quick Shutter
LG K10 (2018) Specifications
The new LG10 (2018) features a 5.3-inch HD (720x1080 pixels) In-Cell display and runs on Android 7.1 OS. The smartphone has a 1.5GHz octa-core SoC and comes in two variants, namely the LG K10 (2018) and the K10+ (2018). K10 plus come with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of storage while the K10 carries 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage. In terms of optics, both the devices sport a 13-megapixel rear and an 8-megapixel/ 5-megapixel (wide) camera in the front. The storage on both the variants can be expanded up to 2 TB via a microSD card. On the connectivity front, both the LG K8 and K10 will come with Wi-Fi (802.11 b, g, n), Bluetooth 4.2 and a USB 2.0 port. The devices are backed by a 3000 mAh battery and sport a fingerprint sensor at the back.
Recently LG has announced its first ThinQ mobile device at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. ThinQ was introduced at CES 2018 to identify all of LG’s home appliances, consumer electronics and services that utilize artificial intelligence. With a particular focus on the camera and voice recognition, the LG V30S ThinQ incorporates Vision AI and Voice AI to enhance the user experience on both these fronts.
LG K10/ K10+ Key Specifications
Chipset: 1.5 GHz Octa-Core
Display: 5.3-inch HD In-cell Touch (1280 x 720 / 277ppi)
Memory:
K10+ : 3GB RAM / 32GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)
K10: 2GB RAM / 16GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)
Camera:
K10+ : Rear 13MP / Front 8MP or 5MP (Wide)
K10: Rear 13MP / Front 8MP or 5MP (Wide)
Battery: 3,000mAh (embedded)
Operating System: Android 7.1.2 Nougat
Size: 148.7 x 75.3 x 8.68mm
Weight: 162g
Network: LTE / 3G / 2G
Connectivity: Wi-Fi (802.11 b, g, n) / Bluetooth 4.2 / USB 2.0 Type B / NFC
Colours:
K10+: Moroccan Blue / Terra Gold
K10 : Aurora Black / Moroccan Blue / Terra Gold
Other: Fingerprint Scanner / FM Radio / Flash Jump Shot / Music Flash
