LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018: LG's AI-Power in an Appealing Shell

LG Electronics announced its first ThinQ smartphone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. LG first introduced ThinQ at the CES 2018 to identify all of LG’s home appliances, consumer electronics and services that utilize artificial intelligence. With a particular focus on the camera and voice recognition, the LG V30S ThinQ incorporates Vision AI and Voice AI to enhance the user experience on both these fronts.LG has deployed the Vision AI on its LG V3OS ThinQ. The AI includes three new camera features: AI CAM, QLens and Bright Mode. The AI CAM analyses subjects in the frame and recommends the optimal shooting mode among eight categories: portrait, food, pet, landscape, city, flower, sunrise, and sunset. QLens uses LG’s AI technology to scan QR codes and lets users know where to buy a product online as well as gives recommendations of similar items. LG claims that the Bright Mode boosts the Low light photography on the LG V30S ThinQ by brightening low-light images by a factor of two.Catch the first glimpse of the latest LG smartphone in the video above and know what all it has to offer here: