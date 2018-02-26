English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018: LG's AI-Power in an Appealing Shell
LG V30S ThinQ has been unveiled at the MWC 2018, Barcelona as the next LG flagship smartphone. Check out how the new LG device looks in this first look video.
LG V30S ThinQ has been unveiled at the MWC 2018, Barcelona as the next LG flagship. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/ News18.com)
LG Electronics announced its first ThinQ smartphone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. LG first introduced ThinQ at the CES 2018 to identify all of LG’s home appliances, consumer electronics and services that utilize artificial intelligence. With a particular focus on the camera and voice recognition, the LG V30S ThinQ incorporates Vision AI and Voice AI to enhance the user experience on both these fronts.
Catch the first look of LG V30S ThinQ:
LG has deployed the Vision AI on its LG V3OS ThinQ. The AI includes three new camera features: AI CAM, QLens and Bright Mode. The AI CAM analyses subjects in the frame and recommends the optimal shooting mode among eight categories: portrait, food, pet, landscape, city, flower, sunrise, and sunset. QLens uses LG’s AI technology to scan QR codes and lets users know where to buy a product online as well as gives recommendations of similar items. LG claims that the Bright Mode boosts the Low light photography on the LG V30S ThinQ by brightening low-light images by a factor of two.
Catch the first glimpse of the latest LG smartphone in the video above and know what all it has to offer here:
LG V30S ThinQ With AI-Powered Voice Recognition, Dual Camera Announced: Features, Specifications And More
Also Watch
Catch the first look of LG V30S ThinQ:
LG has deployed the Vision AI on its LG V3OS ThinQ. The AI includes three new camera features: AI CAM, QLens and Bright Mode. The AI CAM analyses subjects in the frame and recommends the optimal shooting mode among eight categories: portrait, food, pet, landscape, city, flower, sunrise, and sunset. QLens uses LG’s AI technology to scan QR codes and lets users know where to buy a product online as well as gives recommendations of similar items. LG claims that the Bright Mode boosts the Low light photography on the LG V30S ThinQ by brightening low-light images by a factor of two.
Catch the first glimpse of the latest LG smartphone in the video above and know what all it has to offer here:
LG V30S ThinQ With AI-Powered Voice Recognition, Dual Camera Announced: Features, Specifications And More
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
- RIP Sridevi: Remembering Bollywood's First Female Superstar
- Virtuosity:The Legendary Sridevi in Her Own Words
- Veteran Actor Sridevi Passes Away at 54 After Cardiac Arrest in Dubai
- Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: Is The Misogyny Served Worth Your Money?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- [In Pics] Nokia 8110 Reloaded: Can it Bring Back The 'Slider Phone' Fashion?
- Pioneer AVH-Z5090BT In-Car Infotainment System Review – Is It Worth Rs 29,990?
- Heroes May Turn Stereotypical in Bollywood, Not Actors: Nawazuddin Siddiqui
- [In Pics] Google Android Oreo Go Edition Smartphones at MWC 2018: Nokia 1 And LAVA Z50
- Arsenal Will Challenge Man City Despite League Cup Defeat: Ilkay Gundogan