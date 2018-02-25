LG V30S ThinQ With AI-Powered Voice Recognition, Dual Camera Announced: Features, Specifications And More

LG Electronics (LG) has announced its first ThinQ mobile device at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. ThinQ was introduced at CES 2018 to identify all of LG’s home appliances, consumer electronics and services that utilize artificial intelligence. With a particular focus on the camera and voice recognition, the LG V30S ThinQ incorporates Vision AI and Voice AI to enhance the user experience on both these fronts.LG has deployed the Vision AI on its LG V3OS ThinQ. The AI includes three new camera features: AI CAM, QLens and Bright Mode. The AI CAM analyses subjects in the frame and recommends the optimal shooting mode among eight categories: portrait, food, pet, landscape, city, flower, sunrise, and sunset.QLens uses LG’s AI technology to scan QR codes and lets users know where to buy a product online as well as gives recommendations of similar items.LG claims that the Bright Mode boosts the Low light photography on the LG V30S ThinQ by brightening low-light images by a factor of two.LG is also introducing its voice assistant with the LG V30S ThinQ. The smartphone will support LG-exclusive Voice AI commands, working alongside Google Assistant for voice-controlled operation of the device.The upcoming LG smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC and will sport a 6-inch QuadHD+ OLED display with 2880 x 1440 pixel resolution, 538ppi and an 18:9 aspect ratio. It will carry a 6GB RAM in its two storage options – 128GB and 256GB, both expandable up to 2TB through external microSD.On the optics front, the smartphone will come with a 16-megapixel (f/1.6) standard angle lens coupled with a 13-megapixel (f/1.9) wide-angle lens in a dual camera setup. At the front, LG V30S ThinQ will carry a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens camera with f/2.2 aperture.Backed by a 3300 mAh battery, the device will run Android 8.0 Oreo and will offer connectivity options like Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0 and LTE-A 4.The LG V30 ThinQ weighs 158 grams and will come in 151.7 x 75.4 x 7.3mm dimensions. Additional features on the smartphone include Face Recognition, Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless Charging, Google Daydream and IP68 Water and Dust Resistance.LG V30S ThinQ will be available in Moroccan Blue and Platinum Gray colour options. As of now, the company hasn’t revealed any date for its availability.