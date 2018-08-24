English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
LG V40 ThinQ Leaked Images Reveal Five-Cameras, Display Notch, Thin Bezels And More
Talk of a ‘V40 with five-cameras' has been going on since the beginning of the year, however now there what appear to be leaked press renderings to support the rumors and illustrate other design aspects.
LG V40 ThinQ Leaked Images Reveal Five-Cameras, Display Notch And Thin Bezels (image: mysmartprice)
Loading...
It is the time for LG to up its game in the camera department: both the upgraded May releases -- G7 ThinQ and V35 ThinQ -- simply missed the mark as other brands' flagships outshone them. More than an upgrade, the LG V40 ThinQ seems to be a truly new V-series model featuring a camera setup ready to take on those triple-camera smartphones purported to arrive in the next coming year including the iPhone X Plus, Galaxy S10 and Huawei Mate 20.
What are claimed to be press renders of the device on MySmartPrice show not only three cameras on the back but also two at the front, giving the V40 ThinQ a total of five -- which would be a very competitive setup.
The images reveal a shiny glass back with three cameras and a single-LED flash aligned horizontally in the middle, along with a fingerprint reader below, followed by the V40ThinQ and LG logo. As for the rear camera specs, no details have been reported but there is a chance that LG will keep its trademark wide-angle lens.
On the front, there's a chance that the almost bezel-less sides are showing off a P-OLED screen with curved edges. As for a notch, it's unclear but it seems as though there is one, with the option to use software to hide it, as with the G7 ThinQ. That notch would likely house two cameras -- whether both will serve to create amazing selfies has yet to be seen, as one could also be used for facial recognition.
Other features include a dedicated hardware key on the left side, which, if the most recent LG products are anything to go by, is presumably used to trigger Google Assistant, as well as a physical power button.
The image of the upcoming flagship display shows the time as 11:00 and more importantly, the date, Friday November 16 -- could this be the launch date? Until the official release, all of the specs remain unconfirmed and design aspects could be altered.
Also Watch
What are claimed to be press renders of the device on MySmartPrice show not only three cameras on the back but also two at the front, giving the V40 ThinQ a total of five -- which would be a very competitive setup.
The images reveal a shiny glass back with three cameras and a single-LED flash aligned horizontally in the middle, along with a fingerprint reader below, followed by the V40ThinQ and LG logo. As for the rear camera specs, no details have been reported but there is a chance that LG will keep its trademark wide-angle lens.
On the front, there's a chance that the almost bezel-less sides are showing off a P-OLED screen with curved edges. As for a notch, it's unclear but it seems as though there is one, with the option to use software to hide it, as with the G7 ThinQ. That notch would likely house two cameras -- whether both will serve to create amazing selfies has yet to be seen, as one could also be used for facial recognition.
Other features include a dedicated hardware key on the left side, which, if the most recent LG products are anything to go by, is presumably used to trigger Google Assistant, as well as a physical power button.
The image of the upcoming flagship display shows the time as 11:00 and more importantly, the date, Friday November 16 -- could this be the launch date? Until the official release, all of the specs remain unconfirmed and design aspects could be altered.
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Want to Get Better at PUBG? This New Training Map Will Help You
- Asian Games: Surprise Silver Won But Assured Gold Lost on Heartbreak Day for India
- Pandya and Kohli Should Have Shared Man of the Match Award at Trent Bridge: Tendulkar
- Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan on Forbes World's Highest Paid Actors List; George Clooney on Top
- A Train From Bihar's Darbhanga to Delhi, Decked in Mithila Art, is Set to Run Today
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...