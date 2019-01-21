LG V40 ThinQ With Five Cameras to go on Sale in India Starting January 24 Priced at Rs 49,990

LG has got a new flagship smartphone to India, and it's about time. The LG V40 ThinQ, which made its debut in October last year, is finally going on sale in India. The company is offering the smartphone at Rs 49,990 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The phone will be available from Amazon and will start shipping starting January 24.The V40 ThinQ comes with a triple camera setup at the back that lets you take an ultra wide-angle shot or zoom in. According to the company, you get a 107° ultra wide lens, a 78° main lens and a 45° telephoto lens, which essentially covers 3x worth of optical zoom. There is a 12-megapixel primary camera sensor with 1.4µm pixels along with f/1.5 lens and optical image stabilisation. The other two cameras on the LG V40 ThinQ include a 12-megapixel tele-camera with f/2.4 lens and a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra wide-angle lens. All of them feature digital image stabilisation for video as well as HDR recording.Other features include a 6.4-inch FullVision notched display with QHD+ (3120x1440) OLED panel with HDR10 support and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. There is also an 8-megapixel with f/1.9 aperture and a 5-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture.You get IP68 rating and MIL-STD-810G certification, a 32-bit QuadDAC to offer excellent audio via headphones and a ‘BoomBox’ speaker. The handset it powered by a Snapdragon 845 chipset running on Android 9.0 Oreo with LG’s custom UI. There’s a 3,300mAh to provide the juice along with Quick Charge 3.0 as well as fast wireless charging.Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination.. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.