1-MIN READ

LG V60 ThinQ 5G Launched WIth Snapdragon 865, 5,000mAh battery, Dual-Screen Case

The new LG V60 ThinQ 5G comes as a successor to the V50 ThinQ featuring new hardware and its dual-screen case accessory like the LG G8.

  News18.com
  Last Updated: February 27, 2020, 3:49 PM IST
LG has launched a new flagship, the V60 ThinQ 5G. This is the sixth handset in the company’s slightly more attractive V-series which is known to offer a premium audio experience. The new handset supports 5G connectivity thanks to the Snapdragon 865 SoC which includes the X55 modem bringing support for the mmWave and sub-6GHz. Also, the company is bringing a new version of that weird dual-screen case accessory that launched with the LG G8 ThinQ.

The handset comes with a glass finish at the front and back. There’s a 6.8-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop notch at the top. There is also a built-in fingerprint reader and you get Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The handset is also IP68 dust and water-resistant as well as MIL-STD 810G compliant.

The Snapdragon 865 processor is paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage which is expandable via the microSD slot. The primary camera features a 64-megapixel 1/1.7-inch sensor with OIS and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 117-degree field of view. There is also a ToF sensor placed at the back. The phone can shoot 8K videos with support for HDR10+ in manual mode which sounds quite interesting. The front camera offers a 10-megapixel sensor to take selfies.

The V60 will come with Android 10 out of the box with LG’s UX 9.0 skin on top. LG has added a dedicated Google Assistant button on the left-hand side. Just like the predecessor, the handset also features a 32-Bit Quad DAC, stereo speakers, and a quad microphone system. The battery has been bumped up and now comes with a 5,000 mAh unit with support for Quick Charge 4+ as well as wireless charging.

The Dual Screen accessory case has also been updated which now offers a 6.8-inch FHD+ OLED panel with a ‘360 Freestop Hinge’ which can be bent at various angles so the phone can prop up be used as a laptop, or stand and tent modes. The 2.1-inch notification panel on the outside now offers always-on functionality. Notably, the new Dual Screen case now comes with its own USB-C port.

Pricing is yet to be revealed but LG plans to launch the phone in Spring in two colour options- White and Blue.

