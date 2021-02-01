LG Velvet Is Getting Stable Android 11 Update - Availability, Size, and Other Details

South Korean electronics maker LG had released the beta version of Android 11 for its LG Velvet smartphone in December 2020. Now, it seems that the company has released the stable version of Android 11 for the smartphone, at least in South Korea. The Android 11 stable build for LG Velvet 5G (model LM-G900N) is currently rolling out in South Korea, according to reports.

The Android 11 update for LG Velvet 5G comes as firmware version G900N2C and requires around 2.2GB of space. The complete changelog of the update has not been mentioned anywhere but it is being reported that the update will bring a redesigned UI along with the usual set of Android 11 features to the LG Velvet 5G. Those using the LG Velvet in South Korea will receive the Android 11 update over the air. It is not known as to when the smartphone will get the Android 11 update in other markets, but it is expected to arrive soon.

LG Velvet was launched by the South Korean manufacturer in October last year in India. The smartphone came to our market after almost eight months of its global debut. The smartphone was launched with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset in India, as against the Snapdragon 765G mobile processor in other markets and the Indian variant of the smartphone does not come with 5G connectivity. The LG Velvet is priced at Rs 36,990 onwards, while the LG Velvet Dual Screen combo costs Rs 49,990. The smartphone comes with a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) Cinema FullVision POLED display with 20.5:9 aspect ratio.

LG Velvet runs on Android 10 out-of-the-box with LG custom UI on top out-of-the-box. It packs 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front panel, there's a 16-megapixel selfie camera housed inside a waterdrop-notch.