LG Velvet With Triple Raindrop Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 845 SoC Launched in India

The LG Velvet smartphone has finally come to India nearly eight months after its global debut. However, the India variant of the LG Velvet packs Snapdragon 845 SoC instead of the Snapdragon 765G mobile processor. Notably, the India variant of the smartphone does not support 5G connectivity. The LG Velvet can be purchased with an additional dual-screen accessory that provides an extra-display to the phone to enable various multitasking features. It packs triple rear cameras that are housed inside a distinct 'raindrop' module that evokes the imagery of falling rain.

The new LG Velvet's price in India has been set at Rs. 36,990, while the LG Velvet Dual Screen combo costs Rs. 49,990. Customers will be able to purchase the smartphone in Aurora Silver, and New Black colour options starting October 30. The company is yet to share details on the phone's sale deals and offers. LG, alongside LG Velvet, has also launched its dual-screen smartphone LG Wing for Rs. 69,990 in India on Wednesday.

The LG Velvet sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) Cinema FullVision POLED display with 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The additional 6.8-inch dual-screen accessory also has 1,080x2,460 pixels screen resolution with 20.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC unlike the Snapdragon 765G SoC on the global variant. It runs Android 10 with LG custom UI on top out-of-the-box and packs 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Its rear cameras are housed in a unique "raindrop camera" module. The rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front panel, there's a 16-megapixel selfie camera housed inside a waterdrop-notch.

Other features on the LG Velvet include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB Type-C for charging, and in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone includes a 4,300mAh battery on board with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ support. The LG Velvet weighs 180 grams.