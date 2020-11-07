LG W11, W31 and W31+ Launched With 6.52-Inch Screen, 4000mAh Battery: Prices and Specifications

South Korean manufacturer LG has announced three new budget offerings for the Indian market - LG W11, W31, and the LG W31+. The W11 and the W31 are successor's to LG's W10 and W30 smartphones that were launched last year. The W31+, on the other hand, comes with the same specifications as the W31, but with double the onboard storage at 128GB. The three smartphones come with the same screen size, processor, and battery capacity.

The G W11 has been launched at a price of Rs 9,490 for the sole 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, the W31 has been priced at Rs 10,990 for the single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, and the W31+ costs Rs. 11,990 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB variant. The 6.52-inch LCD screen on the LG W11, W31, and the W31+ packs an HD+ resolution with a waterdrop notch, which houses the 8-megapixel selfie camera. The MediaTek Helio chipset is paired with 3GB RAM on the LG W11, and 4GB RAM on the W31 and W31+. All the smartphones run on Android 10 out of the box and come with a microSD card slot for expandable storage.

Now, while the LG W11 comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary lens, along with a 2-megapixel secondary shooter, the W31 and w31+ come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel shooter. All the three smartphones come with a headphone jack and the LG W31 and W31+ have a fingerprint sensor mounted on the back panel.