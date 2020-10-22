LG Wing Dual-Screen Phone to Launch in India on October 28, Company Teases

LG will likely launch its premium dual-screen smartphone, the LG Swivel in India on October 28. The company on Thursday sent invites for an October 28 press event that will take place online. The promotional poster attached to the invite and received by The Indian Express outlines a sketch of the LG Wing, indicating its imminent launch. The event will take place at 11:30 AM, the poster reveals.

The South Korean electronic giant had unveiled the LG Wing smartphone earlier in September with two distinct displays that can be achieved via a unique 'swivel mode.' The main 6.8-inch panel can rotate clockwise in 90 degrees to make room for the secondary 3.9-inch display, therefore giving the smartphone a T-shape design. For selfies, the phone carries a pop-up front camera, and the LG Wing comes with 5G support. Additionally, the company claims that the secondary screen of the smartphone is protected by a special hinge mechanism that uses a thermoplastic polyoxymethylene at the back of the main display to facilitate seamless swivelling. The hinge mechanism has been tested over 2 lakh swivels, the company added at the time of launch.

Other features on the LG Wing include the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of onboard storage, 5G, and a 4,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging and 10W wireless charging. It comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 12-megapixel tertiary. The rear cameras also feature a gimbal mode to provide stable and sharp video quality. There's a 32-megapixel camera sensor on the pop-up module for selfies and video calling.

The 256GB variant of the LG Wing is currently priced at $999 (approx Rs. 73,600). It comes in Aurora Gray and Illusion Sky colour options.