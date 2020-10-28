LG Wing Launch Today at 11:30AM: How To Watch and What to Expect

LG will launch its LG Wing smartphone in India today at 11:30AM. The LG Wing is the first smartphone under LG's Explorer Project that aims to bring new usability concepts to the market. The smartphone comes with two displays, with one being a swivel screen that rotates clockwise to 90 degrees, making a T-shaped panel. The smartphone has been launched globally and is available to buy in the US for $999 (roughly Rs. 73,600).

The company has been teasing the smartphone ahead of the launch via teasers on its social media handles. The India price of the LG Wing is not known yet, but it is expected to be close to the US pricing. The launch will take place at 11:30AM and can be streamed live on LG website and social media handles. The LG Wing runs on Android 10-based Q OS and features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ P-OLED FullVision primary display. The secondary display is a 3.9-inch full-HD+ G-OLED panel. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and two storage options - 128GB and 256GB. The LG Wing is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

In terms of optics, the LG Wing is equipped with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 12-megapixel camera. The camera on the LG Wing is backed by a hexa-motion stabiliser and works with a preloaded Gimbal Motion Camera feature. Up front, the LG Wing has a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.