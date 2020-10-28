LG Wing With 'Swivel' Dual-Screen, 5G Debuts in India: Price, Availability and More

LG has launched its dual-screen smartphone, the LG Wing in India. The smartphone comes with a unique swivel mode that allows the main display to rotate clockwise to 90 degrees, therefore giving it a T-shape form factor. Customers in India will be able to purchase the phone starting November 9 in two colour options. Other features on the LG Wing include Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, 5G, and triple rear cameras.

The LG Wing comes with a price tag of Rs. 69,990 for the 128GB storage variant. It will be available to purchase starting November 9 in Aurora Gray and Illusion Sky colour options. The company is yet to share details about the phone's sale deals and other offers on both LG website and other retailers. The LG Wing first debuted in South Korea in early September with two storage options. It is unclear whether the phone's 256GB variant will come to India.

Coming to the features, the LG Wing sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) P-OLED FullVision primary display and a secondary 3.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080x1,240 pixels) G-OLED panel with 1.15:1 aspect ratio. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. It also supports dual-SIM cards (nano) and runs Android 10 with Q OS on top out-of-the-box. LG claims that the hinge mechanism in LG Wing has proven to be "perfectly reliable" even after 200,000 swivels.

The phone packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel camera with OIS support, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera with 117-degree field-of-view, and a 12-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. On the front panel, there's a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/1.9 aperture that is housed inside a pop-up module. The camera includes features like Gimbal motion camera, dual-recording, Hexa motion stabiliser, and more. "The Gimbal motion camera turns the LG Wing's second screen into a convenient grip, providing the stability needed to capture clearer shots and smooth video footage in horizontal mode with one hand," the company explained. The LG smartphone also comes with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

Other features on the phone include 5G and a 4,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging and 10W wireless charging. The phone weighs 260 grams and is 10.9mm in thickness.