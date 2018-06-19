English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
LG X5 (2018) With 5.5-inch HD Display, 4,500mAh Battery And Android Oreo Launched

The LG X5 is currently available only in South Korea in a Moroccan Blue variant that’s price at KRW 3,63,000 (approx. Rs 22,800).

Updated:June 19, 2018, 2:17 PM IST
LG Electronics has launched a new entry-level smartphone LG X5 (2018) in South Korea on Monday. The smartphone will be available in South Korea through all the major carriers KT, SKT and LG Uplus for KRW 363,000 (approx. Rs 22,650). The new smartphone comes with a powerful battery and is the successor of the LG X5, which was launched back in 2016.

The phone sports a 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels and 16:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the LG X5 is powered by an octa-core MT6750 1.5GHz processor and sports 2GB RAM and 32GB internal memory which can be expanded via a microSD card. The device runs Android 8.0 Oreo and packs in a large 4,500mAh battery. The smartphone comes with a 13-megapixel shooter on the rear panel accompanied by an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, you get a 5-megapixel snapper on the front panel.

In terms of connectivity, the device features 4G VoLTE along with Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, NFC and support for LTE UE CAT 4.0, for higher download speeds. The device also features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, supports LG Pay, and comes in Morokan Blue color option.

