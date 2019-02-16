LG's G8 Will Come With a Sound-Amplifying, Vibrating OLED: Here Are The Details

On Thursday LG offered some information about the upcoming LG G8 ThinQ that, in fact, hadn't already been revealed in leaks: its Crystal Sound OLED display -- the first G-series device without an LCD -- will function as an audio amplifier.Basically, according to LG, the display is repurposed as a diaphragm; the entire surface of the display will vibrate to "produce sound with impressive volume" and clarity. The technology is similar to that used in some of their TV displays dating back to 2017, but until recently, this type of innovation hasn't been integrated into smartphones.Most recently, Vivo's all-glass handset, the Apex, announced just last month, has a full-screen display that also similarly vibrates to improve sound, a necessary technology since the device's selling point is having nearly "no holes" and no buttons.When the LG G8 is in speakerphone mode, powerful bass will allegedly be delivered through the bottom speaker and a "full-bodied stereo performance is possible with a 2-channel audio setup utilizing this bottom speaker and the top part of the display."As for other features that LG confirmed, the G8 will come with a 3D front camera with enhanced Time-of-Flight sensor chip that more accurately measure a subject's distance from the lens that algorithms. Not only will this take better photos, but it also improves facial recognition accuracy and AR/VR implementation. Rumors, on the other hand, have been flying regarding an LG phone coming with an optional second screen attachment, and the G8 may be the one that's compatible.The G8 Thinq will be officially unveiled at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain in just a couple weeks where the phone will be on display from February 25 to 28.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.