English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
LG's G8 Will Come With a Sound-Amplifying, Vibrating OLED: Here Are The Details
While the exterior of LG's next flagship has been almost completely exposed through a series of leaks, the company itself is offering new information about the specs, including the innovative Crystal Sound OLED.
LG's G8 Will Come With a Sound-Amplifying, Vibrating OLED: Here Are The Details
Loading...
On Thursday LG offered some information about the upcoming LG G8 ThinQ that, in fact, hadn't already been revealed in leaks: its Crystal Sound OLED display -- the first G-series device without an LCD -- will function as an audio amplifier.
Basically, according to LG, the display is repurposed as a diaphragm; the entire surface of the display will vibrate to "produce sound with impressive volume" and clarity. The technology is similar to that used in some of their TV displays dating back to 2017, but until recently, this type of innovation hasn't been integrated into smartphones.
Most recently, Vivo's all-glass handset, the Apex, announced just last month, has a full-screen display that also similarly vibrates to improve sound, a necessary technology since the device's selling point is having nearly "no holes" and no buttons.
When the LG G8 is in speakerphone mode, powerful bass will allegedly be delivered through the bottom speaker and a "full-bodied stereo performance is possible with a 2-channel audio setup utilizing this bottom speaker and the top part of the display."
As for other features that LG confirmed, the G8 will come with a 3D front camera with enhanced Time-of-Flight sensor chip that more accurately measure a subject's distance from the lens that algorithms. Not only will this take better photos, but it also improves facial recognition accuracy and AR/VR implementation. Rumors, on the other hand, have been flying regarding an LG phone coming with an optional second screen attachment, and the G8 may be the one that's compatible.
The G8 Thinq will be officially unveiled at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain in just a couple weeks where the phone will be on display from February 25 to 28.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Basically, according to LG, the display is repurposed as a diaphragm; the entire surface of the display will vibrate to "produce sound with impressive volume" and clarity. The technology is similar to that used in some of their TV displays dating back to 2017, but until recently, this type of innovation hasn't been integrated into smartphones.
Most recently, Vivo's all-glass handset, the Apex, announced just last month, has a full-screen display that also similarly vibrates to improve sound, a necessary technology since the device's selling point is having nearly "no holes" and no buttons.
When the LG G8 is in speakerphone mode, powerful bass will allegedly be delivered through the bottom speaker and a "full-bodied stereo performance is possible with a 2-channel audio setup utilizing this bottom speaker and the top part of the display."
As for other features that LG confirmed, the G8 will come with a 3D front camera with enhanced Time-of-Flight sensor chip that more accurately measure a subject's distance from the lens that algorithms. Not only will this take better photos, but it also improves facial recognition accuracy and AR/VR implementation. Rumors, on the other hand, have been flying regarding an LG phone coming with an optional second screen attachment, and the G8 may be the one that's compatible.
The G8 Thinq will be officially unveiled at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain in just a couple weeks where the phone will be on display from February 25 to 28.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dirty John Review: Connie Britton, Eric Bana Power this Netflix True Crime Saga
- Katy Perry Gets Engaged to Orlando Bloom on Valentine's Day
- Zarina Wahab to Play Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mother in His Biopic, Barkha Bisht to Play His Wife
- TVS Launches Kargil Edition of Star City+, Tribute to Indian Soldiers
- I-League: Minerva Request AIFF to Shift Srinagar Game or Ready to Forfeit
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results