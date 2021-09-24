Like Google Pay, WhatsApp Will Also Offer Users Cashback Coupons On UPI Payments

Facebook-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has a payments feature, but there aren’t as many takers for it, at least in India for now. The company, however, may have thought of a way to change that. Taking tips from rival Google‘s payment app Google Pay, WhatsApp Payments is also reportedly planning to give cashback to users who make payments using WhatsApp Payments. According to a report in WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, the app may get cashbacks on UPI payments via WhatsApp soon.

In order to boost usage and pit it against rivals like Google Pay and Paytm, WhatsApp is looking at cashback coupons. The feature, according to WABetaInfo, is currently in development and cannot be accessed by any users. It is, however, said to land in a future build of the app. The report also shares a screenshot of the upcoming feature. The screenshot shows a new banned above the list of chats on WhatsApp that shows a gift icon and a message that reads - “Get cashback on your next payment" and “Tap to get started." The report also says that the feature will be limited to users in India and any payment of Rs 10 or above may be eligible for cashback coupons.

WhatsApp launched UPI-based payments back in early 2018, but the feature remained in beta for about a couple of years later till WhatsApp got all the necessary approvals. WhatsApp payments was rolled out for all users last year, but has failed to gain substantial attention in India. WhatsApp Payments rivals Google Pay, which also offers users cashback on each transaction.

