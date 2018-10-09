English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
LinkedIn Acquires Employee Engagement Firm Glint
The acquisition, the financials of which were not disclosed, is expected to close during the second fiscal quarter of 2019 which ends December 31, the company said in a statement.
LinkedIn Acquires Employee Engagement Firm Glint (Image: Reuters)
Microsoft-owned LinkedIn has acquired Glint, a California-based employee engagement company that helps organisations get feedback from employees. The acquisition, the financials of which were not disclosed, is expected to close during the second fiscal quarter of 2019 which ends December 31, the company said in a statement late on Monday.
"With LinkedIn's insights into the larger workforce alongside Glint's internal view into employee engagement and skills, we will be able to help talent leaders answer all those difficult questions," said Daniel Shapero, Vice President Talent Solutions, Careers, and Learning. Glint regularly gathers employee feedback on work, culture and leadership, and gives leaders the tools they need to translate those insights into action.
"Through our combined offerings, we can translate the specific feedback a manager gets from their employees on Glint into a personalised LinkedIn learning experience focused on the topics that will help them improve, thus making the feedback much more actionable," Shapero added. Glint CEO and founder Jim Barnett will report to Shapero and Glint will operate as a team within LinkedIn.
Microsoft acquired LinkedIn for $26.2 billion in 2016 which continues to operate independently.
